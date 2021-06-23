Dogfish Head & Surf Bagel Brew DelaWeAre Collaboration Beer

Rehoboth, Del. – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, collaborates with Surf Bagel, an iconic Delaware bagel shop, to brew DelaWeAre, a limited-edition black IPA benefitting the Delaware Brewers Guild. Clocking in at 6.3% ABV, DelaWeAre is brewed with an array of locally-grown malt, caraway seeds, black pepper and chopped pumpernickel bagels from Surf Bagel. Medium-bodied with a long, bittersweet finish, DelaWeAre boasts complex flavors of citrus, black pepper, caramel, fennel and anise. Releasing fromBrewings & Eats at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, DelaWeAre will be available for $17 per 4pk/16oz cans, while supplies last. A portion of proceeds from sales ofDelaWeAre will be donated to the Delaware Brewers Guild.

“When deciding on what to brew for the DelaWeAre project, it was instinctual to include Surf Bagel bagels in our IPA recipe,” said Bryan Selders, Brewing Ambassador at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats. “They’ve fueled so many brew days, we thought it was natural for the bagels to provide fuel for our yeast as well! The flavor profile of pumpernickel bagels is a beautiful pairing with a black IPA and together in one beer, it’s pure Delaware magic.”

Chock full of Delaware pride, theDelaWeAre initiative is a collective effort by the state’s independently owned breweries to raise funds and awareness for theDelaware Brewers Guild and local craft beer community. The Delaware Brewers Guild developed the base recipe forDela-We-Are and challenged the area’s brewers to put their personal twists on this First State-inspired IPA. While not many stipulations were set, theDelaware Brewers Guild asked that participating breweries create a beer reminiscent of Delaware culture; by utilizing locally-grown ingredients, working with a local chef or collaborating with a local business.Dogfish Head first released its version of DelaWeAre on draft in March. After much excitement from drinkers, the brewpub decided to re-release the beer in 4pk/16oz cans.

“The pandemic and its subsequent state-wide restrictions immensely impacted entrepreneurial companies that make beautiful and fresh local products, like craft breweries and Surf Bagel,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “While many of the statewide restrictions in Delaware have been lifted, we believe theDela-We-Are initiative should live on. By brewing a second batch of DelaWeAre and releasing it in cans, we are hoping to not only draw more attention to the local breweries that lost business during the pandemic, but to show the world that craft brewers are strong, resilient individuals that are supportive of one another and determined to succeed, regardless of what life throws our way.”

Folks that stop by Brewings & Eats on Saturday, July 3, can not only pick up a 4pk of DelaWeAre, but they can enjoy the beer on draft alongside a delicious breakfast-themed special. Created in collaboration withSurf Bagel, the “Pumpernickel Up the Jams” breakfast sandwich features a limited-edition “Doughfish” bagel created exclusively for Dogfish Head with many of the same ingredients found in DelaWeAre – brewing grains, caraway seeds, peppercorns and more. Topped with local scrapple,Fifer Farm apple butter, Cabot white cheddar cheese, a poached egg and bitter greens, this special is sure to go fast. Grab one before they are gone!

Surf Bagel owner Dave Vitella believes that Sam and his team have set an example for those who have built businesses in coastal Delaware. “Not just for the successDogfish Head has,” said Vitella, “but for their commitment and love for the people who live and visit here. For them, for us, people come first. It’s gratifying to provide something that folks really enjoy and that showcases local interests and talents.Dogfish Head and Surf Bagel have been doing that for many years now. This new collaboration is a cool way to show our appreciation for the people who have been loyal to us for so long.”

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

For More Information:

https://www.dogfish.com