Dogfish Head Releases Suddenly Comfy Imperial Cream Ale and Alternate Takes: Volume 2

MILTON, Del. – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. keep the spirit of off-centered innovation going with the release of two epic, new offerings –Suddenly Comfy, an imperial cream ale reminiscent of freshly-baked apple pie, andAlternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels. Both libations are now available atDogfish Head’s various coastal Delaware properties – the Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen,Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Chesapeake & Maine and the Off-Centered EmPOURium.

“Here at Dogfish Head, we are dedicated to exploring goodness, especially when it comes to creating new and innovative beers and spirits,” said Sam Calagione, founder ofDogfish Head. “Suddenly Comfy and Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels are no exception to this mindset. Thanks to our awesome team of co-workers, their creative ambition and their passion for thoughtful experimentation, we’ve created two superb sippers that are sure to become your new fall-favorite treats.”

Suddenly Comfy

Clocking in at 8% ABV, Suddenly Comfy was brewed with all the makings of a classic apple pie – fresh apple cider, Saigon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans. Its slightly sweet flavors of baked apple pie, vanilla, cinnamon and baking spices offer a fragrant flashback to more nostalgic times. The perfect topper to a meal or a decedent dessert to enjoy anytime,Suddenly Comfy’s aromas of lightly toasted pie crust, baked apples, baking spices, vanilla and bruleed sugar will have drinkers yearning for just one more slice … er, sip. Starting in October,Suddenly Comfy will be available nationwide in 4pk/12oz bottles.

Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels

After being batch distilled using a grain bill of malted barley, applewood-smoked malt, coffee-kilned malt and crystal malt,Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels was fermented withDogfish Head’s proprietary Doggie Ale yeast. This limited-edition liquid was then aged in American oak barrels before being finished in casks that previously held the brewery’s iconicPalo Santo Marron. Medium bodied and amber in color, Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels exudes aromas of honey, toffee and hazelnuts. At 90 proof, this sipping whiskey’s slightly smoky heat is complemented by flavors of caramel, green tea, blond roast coffee, white chocolate and dark wood. Beginning in October,Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels will be available in 750ml bottles in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

For more information about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., or to findSuddenly Comfy and Alternate Takes: Volume 2, Whiskey Finished in Palo Santo Marron Ale Barrels near you, visit www.dogfish.com.

