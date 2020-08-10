Dogfish Head Releases Centennial Suds in Collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Delaware

REHOBOTH, Del., –Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats joins forces with the League of Women Voters of Delaware to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment – the historic law that granted women across the United State the right to vote – with the limited-edition release of Centennial Suds. A 4.5% ABV American Lager brewed with toasted rice, pomegranate, honey, hibiscus and rosehips, this triumphant and toast-worthy tipple is the perfect complement to such a momentous occasion. Making its debut on Saturday, August 22, Centennial Suds will be available for curbside pick-up fromDogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium in Rehoboth for just $17 per 4pk/16oz cans.

“Through our collaboration with theLeague of Women Voters of Delaware, we are not only helping bring awareness to this remarkable milestone but acknowledging the courageous individuals who fought for women’s suffrage,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer. “This is also an opportunity for us to highlight the awesome women within our own operations whose work has propelledDogfish Head to where we are today, shining the spotlight on their incredible abilities and creativity.”

Like women’s suffrage, Centennial Suds was an effort spearheaded by women. In fact, they conceptualized, formulated and brewed the beer, and designed its label. The result of this sisterly collaboration is a refreshing and light-bodied summer sipper with a fervently festive exterior. Centered on an iconic photograph of protesting suffragists, the beer’s label is framed by hand-drawn yellow roses, the historic symbol worn by those in support of the cause. From the inside out, Centennial Suds is an encouraging reminder for folks to grab a can and raise a glass to the fierce women of the past, present and future.

“I am beyond proud of this project and beer,” said Chelsea Sternberg, Dogfish Head brewer. “As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I am always looking for ways to act as an advocate for women in craft brewing. Brewing a beer to honor the women that helped give me – and so many others – a voice is something I will never forget.”

To further celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, theLeague of Women Voters of Delaware is planning a Facebook Live Happy Hour on Wednesday, August 26 at 5 p.m. The event will feature a diverse docket of female leaders, including thoseDogfish Head co-workers who brewed Centennial Suds, offering toasts to commemorate this exemplary day.

For more information about Dogfish Head’s off-centered ales, please visitwww.dogfish.com. To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Delaware and its upcomingFacebook Live Happy Hour, check out my.lwv.org/delaware.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.