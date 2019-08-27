Dogfish Head Nears National Distribution; Adds 45th State, Mississippi

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is just five states away from completing national distribution.

The Milton, Delaware-based craft brewery, which merged with Boston Beer Company earlier this year, announced Monday the addition of its 45th state — Mississippi — via Capital City Beverages.

Sales of Dogfish Head products, such as 60 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty IPA, SeaQuench Ale and 90 Minute IPA, as well as seasonal offerings, will begin in the state starting in early September.

“We’re ecstatic to share our lineup of well-differentiated beers with Dogfish fans in Mississippi, and to begin great and long-lasting relationships with the state’s beer drinkers, retailers and distributors,” Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione said, in a press release. “We have our canning and bottling lines pumping out a boatload of beer, and we’ve got enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our family of off-centered ales for years to come.”

Last year, Dogfish Head ranked as the 13th largest domestic craft brewery, with production of 275,784 barrels of beer, according to national trade group the Brewers Association. The company is on pace to grow to around 300,000 barrels by the end of this year, with net sales of $120 million.

The $300 million merger of Dogfish Head and Boston Beer — which makes the Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea and Angry Orchard cider brands — was completed in July.

Following the transaction, Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said the two brands would work to align into a single wholesaler network.

“We think monogamy works a lot better in wholesaler relationships than polygamy,” Koch told Brewbound in July.

Dogfish Head’s last distribution expansion, to Idaho, was nearly a year ago.

A press release is included after the jump.