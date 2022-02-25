Dogfish Head Launches New Whiskey & Expands Full-Proof Spirits to NY

Milton, Delaware – Dogfish Head Distilling Co. excitedly announces the launch of its latest, limited-edition whiskey, Alternate Takes Volume 3: Whiskey Finished in Apple Brandy & Apple Cider Barrels. Clocking in at 45% ABV, Alternate Takes Volume 3: Whiskey Finished in Apple Brandy & Apple Cider Barrels is distilled from 100% pale malt and finished for 36+ months in freshly-emptied Dogfish Head American oak apple brandy barrels and French oak apple cider barrels fromAngry Orchard. Available NOW at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware properties, Alternate Takes Volume 3: Whiskey Finished in Apple Brandy & Apple Cider Barrels hits shelves in DE, MD, NJ, DC and WA in late February. Folks in NY can expect to see this exclusive whiskey, as well as a plethora of otherDogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits in their favorite liquor stores later this spring.

“Alternate Takes Volume 3 has truly been a labor-of-love for our distilling team. It’s been in the works for more than three years,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “That makes my anticipation for this product launch even greater, and I can’t wait to share this delicious dram with folks everywhere, especially with you spirits-lovers in New York. It will be awesome toFINALLY be able to send our full portfolio of house-made spirits to our neighbors up north and I’m excited to hear their thoughts on our distillery’s offerings.”

Chock full of intricate complexities,Alternate Takes Volume 3: Whiskey Finished in Apple Brandy & Apple Cider Barrels boasts delicious aromas of warming cinnamon and wildflower honey paired with notes of fresh green apples, roasted chestnut and buttery, dry oaked chardonnay. The third release out of Dogfish Head’s Alternate Takes Series, a lineup of premium, experimental whiskeys, it draws inspiration from analog-aged musicians, who were known for recording various unique takes and trialing alternate sounds until a great record emerged.

“OurAlternate Takes whiskey series is an ode of sorts to the mad chemistry of R&D distilling,” said Sam. “We approach these limited-edition spirits – and really, every creative moment – at Dogfish with a thirst to push new and out-of-the-ordinary ideas to their furthest limits and fullest potentials. Just like music, our off-centered concoctions are boundless, and each alternate take is another piece of the artistic journey.”

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery more than 26 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

For More Information:

https://www.dogfish.com/front