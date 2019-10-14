Dogfish Head Announces Artist Collaboration for 2019-2020 Off-Centered Art Series, Return of 75 Minute IPA

Milton, Del. – With the unveiling of 75 Minute IPA’s new look, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery introduces Dan Stiles as its collaborating artist for the 2019-2020 Off-Centered Art Series, an annual collection of four beers that personifies the creative expression at the intersection of ales and art. An acclaimed illustrator and author based in Portland, Oregon, Stiles has spent 25 years creating visuals for indie bands, global brands and everyone in between. Drawing inspiration from an array of media – skateboard graphics, album covers, modern art, Japanese design, comic books and vintage packaging, he creates artfully simplistic, pop-off-the-page designs that are known worldwide.

Using vibrant colors and clean lines, Stiles brings his minimalist aesthetic to life in his powerful design for 75 Minute IPA. This year’s steampunk-themed label portrays a man wearing a top hat; an image created entirely by pieces of metalwork commonly seen in a brewery – pipes, cogs, hoses, bolts. In his hand, the character holds a maple leaf and a hop cone to represent the hoppy, maple syrup-infused nectar that is 75 Minute IPA. His only eye beckons to drinkers, daring them to crack open a bottle.

“Each year, I look forward to watching the visions of our collaborating artists come to life. It’s always astounding to see how well they can integrate their personal styles with our brand’s unique personality to tell the off-centered stories of our beers,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “I’m beyond excited and impressed by Dan’s interpretation of 75 Minute IPA. He’s definitely set the bar pretty high for the rest of his Art Series creations – and I can’t wait to see them come to fruition!”

The first beer out of the 2019-2020 Off-Centered Art Series, 75 Minute IPA was conceived in 2011 at Dogfish Head’s original Rehoboth Beach brewpub. Offering a twist on the brewery’s classic, continually hopped series, this year’s iteration of 75 Minute IPA is brewed with New England maple syrup, continually hopped throughout the entire boil and dry hopped with a slew of Cascade hops. The result is a malty, full-bodied base beer with citrusy-pine hop flavors balanced by subtle maple notes. Clocking in at 7.5% ABV, 75 Minute IPA will be available on shelves in 6pk/12oz bottles throughout Dogfish Head’s 45-state network starting in late October.

The remaining beers in Dogfish Head’s 2019-2020 Off-Centered Art Series will roll out over the next year, including The Perfect Disguise (8.0% ABV) – an American, double dry-hopped IPA disguised as a Kolsch, Sun-Day-Feels (6.5% ABV) – a fruited sour brewed with Viogner grape must, blood orange juice and peach puree, and Punkin Ale (7.0% ABV) – a full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin, brown sugar and spice.

For more information about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and its Off-Centered Art Series, or to find 75 Minute IPA near you, please visit www.dogfish.com.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 24 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker company based in Delaware, with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 45 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.