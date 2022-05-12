Dogfish Head & Atlas Obscura’s Gastro Obscura Collaborate For Craft Beer Experiment

MILTON, Delaware – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery joins forces with Atlas Obscura’s food and drink vertical, Gastro Obscura, to launch a limited-edition, first-of-its-kind craft beer experiment: Fermentation Engastration. Unlike anything drinkers have ever tasted, Fermentation Engastration (10% ABV) draws inspiration from a collection of complex fermented beverages – a rose-scented sake, a Mid-Atlantic honey and date mead, a bittersweet hard cider, a fruity Muscat wine and a rustic farmhouse ale. The result? One eccentric, incomparable beverage that can only be described as the “Turducken” of the beer world.

Fermentation Engastration is brewed with a boatload of off-centered culinary ingredients, including barley, spelt, muscat grape juice concentrate, flaked rice, apple juice concentrate, honey rice syrup, date syrup, yeast, hops and rose petals. On the nose, this brewing innovation is bursting with classic spicy phenols, while the tasting experience packs an explosion of fruit character balanced by a slight sweetness. With only 1,000 (500ml) bottles made,Fermentation Engastration will be available for purchase at Dogfish Head’sMilton, Delaware, brewery, beginning Friday, May 6, as well as inselect U.S. states* from coast to coast via GiveThemBeer.com, beginning Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. EST, while supplies last.

“Here at Dogfish Head, we’ve never been afraid to go against the grain with experimenting with unique, high quality culinary ingredients in our beers,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “As brewers and ‘mad scientists’ of sorts, it’s always been a fascination of ours to deconstruct, reimagine and reassemble how drinkers experience each sip of a new beer. Our latest example of that thinking isFermentation Engastration, kind of like the ‘turducken’ of beer, which artfully melds a whole myriad of complex ideas and brewing concepts into one multi-layered drinking event.”

Originally brewed for Dogfish Head’s annual Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits, an off-centered food and beverage festival featuringGastro Obscura as this year’s featured guest, Fermentation Engastration seamlessly aligns with both the brewery andGastro Obscura’s missions. For Dogfish Head, Fermentation Engastration is a liquid representation of the brewery’s off-centered ethos, giving a loving nod to its history of pushing the boundaries of craft beer. As one of the world’s first modern craft breweries to brew beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot, the German purity law stating beer can only be brewed with water, hops, barley and yeast,Dogfish Head prides itself on developing complex, diverse and adventurous craft beverages for drinkers looking to challenge the status quo, one sip at a time.

Similarly, Gastro Obscura encourages those with daring palettes to explore the world and its many wonders through the lens of food and drink. By sharing stories, hosting experiences and leading worldwide trips, Gastro Obscura strives to open folks’ minds (and stomachs) to new and exciting culinary experiences by unlocking their inner senses of wonder and curiosity.

“The curious minds at Atlas Obscura andDogfish Head share a common obsession with searching for the unusual in food and drink,” said Warren Webster,Atlas Obscura CEO. “We knew that anything could happen if we teamed up withDogfish Head, and sure enough we found magic in Fermentation Engastration.Like our partnership itself, this beer is proof that bringing together unexpected ingredients can yield wonderful results.”

*Available for shipping to AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MI, MN, MT, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WA, WI and WY.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery more than 26 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head sells beer in all 50 states and D.C.

