Dixie Brewing Company Releases Dat’Suma IPA and Bayou King Golden Strong Ale

NEW ORLEANS– Dixie Brewing Company, LLC, announced the release of two new Crafted by Dixie innovation beers – DAT’SUMA India Pale Ale and Bayou King.

DAT’SUMA is a west-coast styled IPA with over 100lbs of Satsuma juice per batch. The light citrus burst is balanced perfectly with a heavy dose of Amarillo and Azacca hops. Bayou King is a Belgian-styled golden strong ale with 10.2% alcohol by volume with spicy, floral and fruity notes all in one.

“The Crafted by Dixie small batch series is actually a big part of our long-term innovation strategy. Both the DAT’SUMA IPA and Bayou King beers were the result of ideas and feedback we received from our internal teams and customers alike,” according to Jim Birch Dixie’s General Manager. “DAT’SUMA was a particularly fun beer for us to craft since we first coined the name last year. We even planted a grove of over 20 Satsuma trees in front of the brewery and our hope is to harvest and use the fruit onsite in future years.”

“Bayou King is a traditional Belgian Golden Ale – it’s a beer with its own unique story and background,” said Birch. According to Dixie, “it’s been almost 15 years since the Bayou King, Gambrinus, reigned over the Dixie Brewery. Gambrinus is known to the team at Dixie as a quirky lad, a true Renaissance man who knows more about gator wrasslin’, Louisiana lore and strong beers than all of us combined.”

DAT’SUMA and Bayou King are available in limited quantities from the brewery only in 16oz, 4-pack cans. Customers are encouraged to place pre-orders online at https://dixiebeer.com/to-go-beer-pickup/ for pick up on Friday’s and Saturday’s between 11am and 4pm.

For more information on Dixie Beer and the Voodoo extension series, visit DixieBeer.com.

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. On January 25, 2020, the brewery resumed operations in New Orleans East and brought in-house the production of all of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.