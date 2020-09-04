Dixie Brewing Company Releases Beignet Au Lait Imperial Blonde Ale

NEW ORLEANS– Dixie Brewing Company, LLC announced today the ninth installment in its craft beer series. This latest release is a uniquely inspired New Orleans brew that creatively blends the decadent flavors of beignets with café au lait.

Beignet au Lait is an Imperial Blonde Ale that features complex notes of coffee and vanilla. At 7% ABV, the beer also contains lactose to provide a fluffy, soft mouthfeel that is similar to the pillow-like pastry.

“We wanted a beer that took the flavors and feelings of New Orleans and put it in a can,” said Director of Brewing Operations Stephen Borutta. “One experience many people have is enjoying coffee and beignets in New Orleans, especially in the French Quarter, so we wanted to make a beer that could play-off of those flavors of toasted, sweet, coffee.”

A taproom-only release at the brewery’s New Orleans East facility, Beignet au Lait is available in both 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13.99 or single cans for $5.00 each. The Imperial Blonde Ale joins a creative line of craft beers the 113-year-old brewery launched earlier this year that includes other nods to New Orleans and Louisiana culture, like Blackhole Pothole Imperial IPA that is named for Crescent City streets and DAT’SUMA IPA that is made with local satsumas. The brewery is also donating $1.00 for every 4-pack sold to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For Beignet au Lait, suggested pairings include barbecue platters, fine cheese, and good friends.

Dixie Brewing Company is located at 3501 Jourdan Road. In accordance with state and local mandates, the taproom is currently only open for curbside to-go sales Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders can be made in person or online at DixieBeer.com.

For more information on Dixie Beer and the Crafted By Dixie brands, visit DixieBeer.com.

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005 forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. On January 25, 2020, the brewery resumed full operations in New Orleans East and restarted production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. Committed to making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations, Dixie Brewing Company announced on June 26, 2020 its intention to retire the Dixie name from all wholesale sales in early 2021. Dixie Brewing Company is now engaged in a process with community leaders and customers to undertake a multi-month brand analysis project that will result in a new product assortment and brand name. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.