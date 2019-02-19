Distribution Roundup: Rhinegeist Enters Nashville; Sweetwater Goes Statewide in Massachusetts

Rhinegeist Heads to Nashville

Rhinegeist Brewery has partnered with craft-focused wholesaler Bounty Beverage and will begin selling its offerings in Nashville, Tennessee next month.

Following a limited, draft-only launch in late January, the fast-growing 5-year-old Cincinnati craft brewery will now offer its full line of products in cans as well as on draft in Tennessee’s capital city.

“We appreciate the craft beer culture that has been built here by great brands in Nashville and are looking forward to plugging our brand into this fine and wild city,” Rhinegeist co-founder Bryant Goulding said in a press release.

Rhinegeist’s foray into Nashville will include the launch of core beers such as Truth IPA, Cheetah lager and Knowledge Imperial IPA, as well as its fruited ales, ciders, seasonals and limited-release products.

Rhinegeist products are now sold in six states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Founders Brewing Adds 48th State

Founders Brewing Company is inching closer to a national distribution footprint. The Michigan-based craft brewery today announced it would begin selling its offerings in Wyoming.

According to Founders, bottles, cans and draft packages of All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Centennial IPA, Dirty Bastard and Breakfast Stout as well as seasonal offerings and its Barrel-Aged Series, will begin rolling out in the state during the first week of April.

Once its products launch in Wyoming, Founders only needs to enter Utah and Hawaii to establish a nationwide distribution network.

Sweetwater Goes Statewide in Massachusetts

Atlanta’s Sweetwater Brewing Company has expanded into its 25th state, today launching statewide distribution in Massachusetts. The Georgia-based craft brewery is partnering with four wholesalers in the Bay State, including Horizon Beverage in the Boston area, as well as Quality Beverage, Williams Distributing and Girardi Distributors throughout the remainder of the state.

Sweetwater’s initial focus upon entering into Massachusetts will be on selling flagship brands 420 Extra Pale Ale and 420 Strain G13 IPA, along with its Tackle Box variety pack and seasonal offerings. Launch events are scheduled to begin February 21.

Castle Island Makes First Move Outside of Massachusetts

Castle Island Brewing Company will begin shipping beer across the Massachusetts state line for the first time in late February when the 3-year-old craft brewery enters Rhode Island via Sheehan Family Companies’ Craft Brewers Guild of Rhode Island outfit.

In a press release, Castle Island founder Adam Romanow said the brewery is located less than 30 minutes from the Rhode Island border, and the brewery frequently hosts customers from the Ocean state at its taproom.

“The market is super close to our backyard, and we are incredibly excited to finally share our story with beer lovers in Rhode Island,” he added.

The Norwood-based craft beer company will offer its core lineup — Keeper IPA, Candlepin Session Ale, Hi-Def Double IPA and American Lager — as well as limited quantities of Social Studies hazy IPA in the new market. Launch events are scheduled for mid-March.

Braxton Brewing Grows in Tennessee

Covington, Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing expanded its Tennessee footprint in January to include Knoxville, Chattanooga and Johnson City, the company announced in a blog post.

Braxton is partnering with Lipman Brother Distributing to sell its beer, cider and seltzer in the state. Additionally, the company has rehired its former Cincinnati sales manager, Jimmy Liber, to service the new markets.

According to Braxton, priority brands for the launch include Tropic Flare New England-style IPA, Garage Beer lager, The Trip Series of sour and fruited Berliner Weisses, Kickback Rosé cider and recently introduced Vive hard seltzer.

Tabula Rasa Expands in Florida

Jacksonville, Florida-based Tabula Rasa Brewing has signed a distribution deal with Champion Brands, according to the brewery’s website.

Offerings from Tabula Rasa, which opened in 2018, will now be sold in Baker, Clay, Duval, Putnam, Nassau and St. John counties.

Double Shift Crosses into Kansas

Kansas City, Missouri-based Double Shift Brewing Company is partnering with Standard Beverage for distribution in Kansas, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

Double Shift, which opened in 2015 and operates a 5-barrel brewing system, will initially offer its flagship Tessellation IPA and River Pirate oatmeal stout across the border. The new distribution deal follows an agreement last year with St. Louis-based Craft Republic LLC for coverage in Missouri.