Distraction Brewing Leverages Roaming Taproom Trailer for Beer Garden Pop-Ups, Weekly Happenings, Events

Family-run, Roslindale-native brewery, Distraction Brewing Company, is covering serious ground this summer with pop-ups all across the city. With the help of its recently built A Little Distraction beer trailer, founders Mike and Lora Estey, along with their team, are now bringing their latest and greatest brewery creations on-the-go with this traveling beer-tap mobile. For the remainder of the summer, their mission is to share their uniquely crafted selection of beers beyond Roslindale and ‘tap’ into the hearts of the Greater Boston community.

In partnership with Boston Together Again, an initiative that supports weekday food, cultural and wellness events in downtown Boston, Distraction Brewing Company beer is now easier than ever to find. Over in Chestnut Hill, A portion of Chestnut Hill Square will become a make-shift beer garden courtesy of the Distraction team for the remainder of the summer. Beer-lovers and cocktail-lovers alike can find Distraction’s assortment of beers and Maltini malted cocktail beverages on Thursdays and Fridays in August from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and Thursday-Saturday in September and October from 4:00PM to 8:00PM.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays are now hoppier times for those hanging around Downtown Boston. On Tuesdays, A Little Distraction can be found at Faneuil Hall from 4:00PM to 6:00PM for Cultural Night. On Wednesdays, the family-run brewery is making history by becoming the first alcohol served in Boston Common for the Kids and Pets Festival, popping up from 4:00PM to 6:00PM adjacent to the Carousel.

To track down A Little Distraction and for live updates on its next stop, visit https://www.instagram.com/distractionbeer/.

Those who are located in the Roslindale area and can’t make it to any of the citywide pop-ups can still enjoy fun happenings at the Distraction headquarters. On Sunday, August 7th 2022, Distraction Brewing Co. is hosting a BURN + BREW fitness pop-up in collaboration with The Collective Studios. The studio’s trained instructors will be teaching a 45-minute beat-based HIIT class starting at 11:00AM. To sign up for event and claim your complementary Distraction brew after, visit https://thecollective-studios.com.Thursdays, Fridays and select Sundays at the brewery are always lively with the involvement of local live music. Check out Distraction’s August line-up here, https://www.distractionbrewingco.com/events-and-news .

For more information about Distraction Brewing, visithttps://www.distractionbrewingco.com.

WHEN: Chestnut Hill Square, 200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

On Thursdays and Fridays in August from 4:00PM

On Thursdays through Saturdays in September and October from 4:00PM-8:00PM

Faneuil Hall, 1 S Market St. Boston, MA 02109

On Tuesdays from 4:00PM-6:30PM

Boston Common, 115 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116

On Wednesdays 4:00PM-6:00PM

BURN + BREW with Collective Studios onSunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00AM-11:45AM

WHERE: Distraction Brewing, 2 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale, MA 02131

About Distraction Brewing:

Distraction Brewing Co. is a small, family-run craft brewery in Boston, MA. Its charming Roslindale Square storefront, once operating as a bank, now serves up a rotating selection of handcrafted draft and canned beers, its proprietary maltini cocktails, and light fare featuring snacks and bites from some of Boston’s best chefs. Since opening in 2019, the 75-seat taproom and outdoor beer garden run by husband-and-wife duo, Mike and Lora Estey, hosts several rotating pop-up events, entertainment, and music. Distraction Brewing is the perfect place for after-work drinks with friends, family, and coworkers, and is also available for private events.Distraction Brewing is located at 2 Belgrade Avenue, Boston, MA 02131. For hours of operation, or for more information, please call (617) 477-3637 or visitdistractionbrewingco.com.