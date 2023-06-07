Diageo CEO Sir Ivan Menezes Has Died

Sir Ivan Menezes, who has guided bev-alc giant Diageo as CEO for nearly a decade, has died “following a brief illness,” the company announced today.

Menezes, aged 63, was scheduled to step down and retire on June 30, with the company announcing its succession plan in March. However, those plans were accelerated this week after Menezes was hospitalized, with Diageo appointing planned successor and chief operating officer Debra Crew interim CEO on June 5.

Menezes has worked with Diageo since its founding in 1997, spending more than 25 years at the company. He held several leadership positions during that time, including chief operating officer; president, Diageo North America; chairman, Diageo Asia Pacific; and chairman, Diageo Latin America and Caribbean. He was appointed executive director of Diageo’s board in July 2012, one year before taking over as CEO.

Under Menezes’ leadership, the Diageo portfolio grew to more than 200 brands sold across 180 markets and was “the number one company by net sales value in Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, rum, Canadian whisky, liqueurs, and also tequila” in 2021, according to Diageo, citing market research firm IWSR. Meanwhile, Guinness became the No. 1 selling beer in Great Britain’s on-trade for the first time in December 2022, according to on-premise marketing research firm CGA.

“It has been an enormous honour leading Diageo over the past decade,” Menezes said in a March press release announcing his retirement. “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved during that time, and I would like to thank my 28,000 talented colleagues around the world for all of their hard work, creativity and passion. I would also like to thank the board for their encouragement, challenge and support over the years.”

Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán shared the following statement in a press release following Menezes’ death:

“This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation.

“Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies. I saw first-hand his steadfast commitment to our people and to creating a culture that enabled everyone to thrive. He invested his time and energy in people at every level of the company and saw potential that others may have overlooked. This is one of many reasons why he was beloved by our employees, past and present.

“Ivan’s energy and his commitment to diversity created a truly inclusive business and enabled Diageo to have a positive impact on the communities we serve. His passion for our brands was second-to-none and in his heart, he remained the Johnnie Walker marketer from his early days. The desire to build the world’s best brands never left him.

“We are truly privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a thoughtful and passionate colleague and friend — a true gentleman. He has built an extraordinary legacy.

Ivan leaves behind many friends and a beloved family, and our thoughts are particularly with his wife, Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini. On behalf of the Board, Executive Committee and all our employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to them.”