Devil’s Foot Announces New Zero Proof Series with Southern Craft Breweries

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, the Asheville-based maker of farm-to-can craft sodas and beverages, is announcing the launch of their Zero Proof Series: seven non-alcoholic beverages in collaboration with notable craft breweries in the South. Each of the craft brewer partners is also utilizing zest, pressed fruit, or ginger pulp sourced from the Devil’s Foot Full Fruit Life Program to brew one of their own upcoming alcoholic beverages.

Launching first and already on tap atThe Mule is Tart Berry, a non-alcoholic craft soda, small-batched brewed in collaboration with Asheville’s Green Man Brewery. The non-alcoholic beverage pays homage to Green Man’s Tart Berry, a fruited Berliner-Weisse, and is being canned and sold by Devil’s Foot Beverages, both in their taproom at The Mule, online atDevil’s Foot Beverages, and via their state distributors in both Carolinas and Georgia. Devil’s Foot’s Tart Berry Sour Berry Soda is also part of The Mule’s spring cocktail and mocktail menu.

Flavor Description: Tart Berry is a sour berry craft soda flavored with fresh lime juice, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, perfectly balanced with sweetness from organic cane sugar and Carolina honey.

In addition to the new craft soda flavor, the collaboration between Devil’s Foot Beverages and Green Man Brewery also involves Green Man’s use of upcycled fruit from Devil’s Foot (via the Full Fruit Life Program). Green Man Brewery is using organic lime and lemon zest in an upcoming series of lagers.

The brewers at Green Man Brewery have discovered specific advantages to brewing this way. “Usually brewers source dehydrated citrus peel, which is fine, but it has to soak up the beer and then impart its flavor,” said Kyle Mackenzie. “When I use fresh zest from Devil’s Foot, it immediately releases oils, and the aroma and fruit character are much more intense and fresh.”

“We are proud to pay tribute to Green Man’s Tart Berry, and we love collaborations that mean our ingredients have a longer life. This reduces waste and extends the goodness of the raw materials we use; it also helps us build partnerships with other food and beverage makers striving toward those goals,” says Ben Colvin, co-founder and president of Devil’s Foot Beverages.

The second craft beverage in the Zero Proof Series will be a Non-Alcoholic Negroni-inspired craft soda in collaboration with Burial Beer. This canned mocktail will feature a delectable blend of herbs, fresh orange zest, and fresh-squeezed orange and cherry juices to create a well-rounded yet complex drink and will beavailable startingMay 11th, both at The Mule and via distributors in the Carolinas and Georgia. Burial Beer is also using zest and juice from Devil’s Foot in their upcoming brewing lineup.

The third craft beverage in the Zero Proof Series will be Razz Lemonade, a sparkling craft soda made in collaboration with Hi-Wire Brewing. This small-batch tart soda is brewed with raspberries, organic lemons, and lemongrass. Flavorful & crisp, it will be available starting in early June, both at The Mule and via distributors in the Carolinas and Georgia. Hi-Wire is also using organic ginger juice, lime zest, and lime juice from Devil’s Foot in their upcoming brewing lineup.

Devil’s Foot Beverages plans to announce the next four craft collaborations later this year.

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda has 18 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process through theirFull Fruit Life Program, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits. In 2022, Devil’s Foot Beverages opened their taproom,The Mule, which is geared towards NA-inclusive craft brewing and celebratory gatherings. Find Devil’s Foot Beverages at local breweries bars, and retailers across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama.

