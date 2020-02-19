Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company to Implement Earthly Labs Technology to Capture and Reuse CO2 Emissions

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. – Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, a leader in sustainability, partnered with Austin, Texas-based Earthly Labs to become the first craft brewery in Northern California to implement carbon capture technology and reduce their CO2 emissions. Large craft breweries like Sierra Nevada have the resources to recover CO2, a natural waste product of beer fermentation, in large quantities, a task previously too costly for the average craft brewer.

Earthly Labs plug-and-play carbon capture technology called CiCi®, enables craft breweries like Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company to capture up to 100,000 pounds of expended CO2 a year and reuse it to carbonate and package beer. To celebrate, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company featured the carbon capture technology on tours at the 7th Annual West Coast Craft Can Invitational during SF Beer Week.

“At Devil’s Canyon, we believe in reducing and reusing resources in all kinds of ways – from solar energy to reusing equipment to repurposing building materials throughout our facility,” said CEO and Founder, Chris Garrett. “Earthly Labs vision fits into our own around practical sustainability. By using CiCi™ to capture and reuse our own CO2, we reduce costs, make better beer, and invest in the sustainability of our planet.”

“Half of all CO2 emissions come from small sources in our businesses, buildings, and homes, representing an untapped opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Earthly Labs CEO Amy George. “Devil’s Canyon’s Silicon Valley facility is teeming with brilliant minds from Tesla to Google making the impossible, possible. Now their great beer inspires them, too.”

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company showcased the Earthly Labs carbon capture system at the West Coast Craft Can Invitational held during SF Beer Week on Saturday, February 15. Over 25 breweries from the West Coast and beyond featured their latest tastes of the west, while guests enjoyed free tours of the CiCi® system in action.

About Devil’s Canyon

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, located in the heart of the San Francisco bay area peninsula, produces award-winning, sustainably handcrafted beer and root beer centered on the most premium ingredients.

More information is available at http://www.DevilsCanyon.com

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources like breweries. Earthly Labs is a Public Benefit Corporation committed to using business as a force for good. To find out more, visit www.earthlylabs.com.