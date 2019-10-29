Detroit Pistons Collaborate with Atwater Brewery on Triple Double Low-Calorie Ale

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Atwater Brewery to create a co-branded beer called the “Triple Double.” The specially designed ale will be available for purchase at Little Caesars Arena at all Pistons games and will soon be available in stores throughout the Michigan area.

The “Triple Double” is a low-calorie option for a light ale and is available in a 16 oz. can. The beer contains 3.2 ABV and can be found beginning on Opening Night throughout the concourse at Little Caesars Arena. The label features the iconic Atwater Brewery and Pistons logos, and the hardwood tones and Pistons traditional colors in the text connect the local brewery to the franchise.

“Creating something special – that was the reason behind the creation of ‘Triple Double’,” said Atwater Brewery owner Mark Rieth. “As Detroit’s hometown brewer, what better way is there than to pay homage to Detroit Basketball and the Pistons. Achieving a triple double in a game is an amazing accomplishment and should be rewarded with an amazing low calorie, low alcohol, great tasting Detroit-made beer that won’t slow you down. It’s a lifestyle ale as we call it and is truly a winning combination. It’s Detroit pride canned to perfection.”

