DESTIHL Expands Distribution to Alaska and Maryland

NORMAL, Ill.,– DESTIHL Brewery has officially announced that it has expanded distribution of its beers to Alaska and Maryland.

In May 2017, DESTIHL opened its new 47,000 square foot production facility in Normal, Illinois.

“Our new brewery has allowed us to grow and meet demand in new and exciting markets like Alaska and Maryland,” said co-founder, CEO and brewmaster, Matt Potts. “This is an awesome opportunity for the distribution of DESTIHL beers to continue growing in the Mid-Atlantic region as well as in new frontiers, like Alaska. To make this happen, we’ve teamed up with Bill’s Distributing in Alaska and DOPS, Inc. in Maryland, which already distributes DESTIHL beers in Delaware and D.C. Both of these family-owned companies have a long history of supporting and growing craft brands, and we look forward to working with them to grow our brands as well.”

Beers from DESTIHL’s WiLD SOUR Series, the DeadHead IPA Series and other core offerings are hitting shelves and draft lines now, including the following, with more to come throughout the year:

WiLD SOUR Series (12 oz. cans & draft): Here Gose Nothin’, Synchopathic, Flanders Red, Pina Colada Gose and the ‘Wild Pack’, which is a variety 12-pack of DESTIHL’s industry-changing sour beers.

DeadHead®IPA Series (12 oz. cans & draft): Extended Jam Hazy IPA

DESTIHL Core Brands (12 oz. cans & draft): Amra Mango IPA, Vertex IPA, Weissenheimer Hefeweizen, Moonjumper Milk Stout and Hawaii Five Ale.

Neil Reinhardt, DESTIHL’s director of sales, also noted: “We are super excited to have DESTIHL beers available to consumers coast to coast. Our approach to new markets has been to choose the best partner, and we couldn’t ask for better ones than Bill’s and DOPS. We look forward to working and growing with their teams.”

About DESTIHL

DESTIHL opened its first gastrobrewpub (DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007 and added its second gastrobrewpub location in downtown Champaign, Illinois, in April 2011, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, Illinois commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, Illinois, which opened to the public in May 2017. DESTIHL Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity and artisanship to produce a wide array of beers for every palate. The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in about 30 states, with more to come.