DESTIHL Brewing and SuckerPunch Gourmet Team Up to Launch Dill Pickle Sour Beer

NORMAL, Illinois – Award-winning brewery DESTIHL Brewing, and SuckerPunch Gourmet, makers of bolder pickles done differently, have teamed up for what is certain to be quite a big dill.

Beginning today, the new beer is available for beer and pickle lovers nationwide. The tart, citrusy flavors of a DESTIHL gose ale is combined with the unmistakable zesty, garlicky flavor of a SuckerPunch dill pickle to create a uniquely delicious, knockout flavor experience.

SuckerPunch Dill Pickle Sour Beer is available in a 4-pack of 12oz cans retailing for $9.99-$10.99 (however price may vary by retailer).

Specs At A Glance:

Style: Gose ale with SuckerPunch Pickle Brine

ABV: 5.2%

IBU: 20

Best Served In: Snifter, Tulip, or Oversized Wine Glass

Availability: Year-round at major retailers including Total Wine & More, Binny’s, and more to be announced.

About SuckerPunch Gourmet

SuckerPunch Gourmet is the maker of the crunchiest, most flavor-packed pickles on the market, plus Bloody Mary mix and pickle juice. SuckerPunch’s premium products are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, with no artificial preservatives or allergens. Its pickles are also crafted with a signature 11-spice blend and without high fructose corn syrup. The brand was founded in 2011 when David van Alphen set out to create a pickle done differently – and succeeded! Today, SuckerPunch’s pickle-centric line includes seven traditional and signature pickle jars, three pickle Snack Packs, two Bloody Mary mixes and pickle juice. SuckerPunch Gourmet products are available in 8,000 retail stores across the U.S., including select Whole Foods Markets, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, Shop Rite, Meijer, Publix and more.

About DESTIHL Brewing

DESTIHL opened its gastrobrewpub™ (DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, IL commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, IL, which opened to the public in May 2017. DESTIHL Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity & artisanship to produce a wide array of award-winning beers for every palate. The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland, including its DeadHead® IPA Series, Dosvidanya®, the industry-changing WiLD Sour Series, and many other core beer offerings, like Hawaii Five Ale. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in 37 states, plus D.C.

https://suckerpunchgourmet.com/