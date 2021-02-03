DESTIHL Brewery Releases SoundBoard Lo-Cal Hazy IPA

Normal, Ill. – DESTIHL Brewery is kicking off the new year with an innovative addition to its popular DeadHead IPA Series.

The new beer, SoundBoard® Lo-Cal Hazy IPA, is a remarkably refreshing craft beer having all the aroma and flavor that one wants in an IPA, but with only 4% ABV, 5g of carbs and 99 calories per 12oz serving, without sacrificing mouthfeel.

SoundBoard, available to consumers year-round beginning this month, is a melody of Citra, Cascade, Summit & Simcoe hops playing off light but balanced malt, for a sublimely mixed beer that is sessionable and blissful music to all the senses.

Neil Reinhardt, DESTIHL’s Director of Sales, noted, “SoundBoard will allow our brewery to continue diversifying and expanding its overall portfolio while building upon its rapidly growing DeadHead IPA Series with a year-round beer style that also satiates the increasing demand for lower alcohol, lower calorie and lower carb products.  This beer is also a great compliment to our Craft Hard Seltzers released last fall.”

“We continue to embrace innovation at DESTIHL, and SoundBoard has captured a true Hazy IPA experience in an enjoyable, yet sessionable, beer that’s perfect for any occasion,” said Co-Founder, CEO and Brewmaster, Matt Potts.

SoundBoard Lo-Cal Hazy IPA is available in draft and in 4-packs of 16oz cans throughout DESTIHL’s distribution network.

About DESTIHL

DESTIHL opened its gastrobrewpub™ (DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, IL commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, IL, which opened to the public in May 2017.  DESTIHL Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity & artisanship to produce a wide array of award-winning beers for every palate.  The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland, including its DeadHead® IPA Series, Dosvidanya®, the industry-changing WiLD Sour Series, Craft Hard Seltzers and many other core beer offerings, like Hawaii Five Ale. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in 37 states, plus D.C.

For More Information:
https://destihl.com

