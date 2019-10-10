DESTIHL Brewery Expands Distribution to California

NORMAL, Ill. – DESTIHL Brewery officially announced that it is expanding distribution of its beers to California for the first time, starting in the San Diego market.

In May 2017, DESTIHL opened its new production facility in Normal, Illinois. “Our larger brewery has allowed us to grow beer wholesales by an average annual rate of 52% (or 42% annually by volume) since opening, and we are still holding strong at 30% growth in 2019,” said Co-Founder, CEO and Brewmaster, Matt Potts. “Maintaining growth at several times the craft beer industry growth rate is very challenging in this increasingly competitive market, but we continue to achieve growth with quality, innovative brands and by getting stronger in our regional market while also expanding our overall distribution footprint.”

“Beginning distribution in California is an awesome opportunity, enabling us to meet demand in a very important market, and we see a bright future where DESTIHL beers are welcomed into the highly developed but exciting and innovative West Coast craft beer scene. To make this happen, we’ve teamed up with Brown Bag Beverage for distribution in the San Diego market,” continued Potts. “The Brown Bag team has a great track record of supporting and growing craft brands.”

Beers from DESTIHL’s WiLD SOUR Series, the DeadHead IPA Series and other core offerings are available on shelves and draft lines now. Beers primed for release include the following:

WiLD SOUR Series (12 oz. cans & draft) – Here Gose Nothin’, Flanders Red, Cranberry Criek and the ‘Wild Pack’, which is a variety 12-pack of DESTIHL’s industry-changing sour beers;

DeadHead IPA Series– Touch of Haze Hazy IPA (cans & draft) and Funkengruven Tart NEIPA with Grapefruit (draft only)

DESTIHL Core Brands (12 oz. cans & draft) – Moonjumper Milk Stout

Neil Reinhardt, DESTIHL’s Director of Sales, also noted, “We are super excited to have DESTIHL beers available to Southern California craft beer fans. We will explore other areas of the state, too, as those opportunities arise. Our approach to new markets has been to choose the best partner, and we couldn’t ask for a better one than Brown Bag Beverage. We look forward to working and growing with their team.”

About DESTIHL

DESTIHL opened its first gastrobrewpub™ (DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007 and added its second gastrobrewpub location in downtown Champaign, Illinois, in April 2011, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, IL commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, IL, which opened to the public in May 2017. DESTIHL Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity & artisanship to produce a wide array of beers for every palate. The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in over 30 states, with more to come.