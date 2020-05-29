Design Agency Top Hat Opening Second Office in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Award-winning beer design agency Top Hat is opening its second office in St. Petersburg on June 1, 2020. It will be immediately staffed by two, local full-time hires as long as regional health conditions support sustained in-person work.

The expansion came as the result of a company-wide hiring process, as well as increased prospective business interest in the region.

“St. Pete is a vibrant town full of businesses and people we want to work with and work well with, so it didn’t take long before we started connecting the dots,” said Top Hat founder Ben Butler on the company’s blog.

Founded in 2013, Top Hat catapulted itself into the beer industry three years ago with the Silver Anvil winning “Will Work for Beer” campaign where it offered to work entirely in exchange for beer for one brewery. Its flagship industry project was a comprehensive website design for Lord Hobo Brewing Company.

Since then, the firm has designed over 150 unique beers across 300 SKUs for 5 regional breweries and has received 22 international awards specific to that work. Current ongoing clients include Reuben’s Brews in Seattle, Hobbs Brewing Company in New Hampshire, and historic Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

Top Hat founder Ben Butler also became a Certified Cicerone in October 2019.

For More Information: builtbytophat.com/creative-agency-florida-top-hat-st-pete-office/