Design Agency Top Hat Opening Second Office in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tweet
Reddit
Share1
Share
Email

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Award-winning beer design agency Top Hat is opening its second office in St. Petersburg on June 1, 2020. It will be immediately staffed by two, local full-time hires as long as regional health conditions support sustained in-person work.

The expansion came as the result of a company-wide hiring process, as well as increased prospective business interest in the region.

“St. Pete is a vibrant town full of businesses and people we want to work with and work well with, so it didn’t take long before we started connecting the dots,” said Top Hat founder Ben Butler on the company’s blog.

Founded in 2013, Top Hat catapulted itself into the beer industry three years ago with the Silver Anvil winning “Will Work for Beer” campaign where it offered to work entirely in exchange for beer for one brewery. Its flagship industry project was a comprehensive website design for Lord Hobo Brewing Company.

Since then, the firm has designed over 150 unique beers across 300 SKUs for 5 regional breweries and has received 22 international awards specific to that work. Current ongoing clients include Reuben’s Brews in Seattle, Hobbs Brewing Company in New Hampshire, and historic Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

Top Hat founder Ben Butler also became a Certified Cicerone in October 2019.

For More Information: builtbytophat.com/creative-agency-florida-top-hat-st-pete-office/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.