Deschutes Brewery to Release The Abyss in 12 oz. 4-Pack Bottles

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, announced today the release of this year’s The Abyss. First released in 2006, The Abyss 2020 will release in 4 pack, 12-ounce bottles for the first time. This new presentation makes this fan favorite among the brewery’s Reserve Series accessible to enjoy immediately, share, and/or age.

“In this time, we are eating and drinking at home more often,” said Veronica Vega, new product development director at Deschutes. “What I find most exciting about this new format is that we can make any night something special by pouring one of these out into a snifter and having that be ‘the occasion.’ ”

The most formally recognized and award winning barrel-aged brand for the brewery, The Abyss is an exclusive barrel-aged Imperial Stout that is released every November. Brewed with licorice, cherry bark, and molasses, the dark malt character is amplified, creating layers and layers of flavors that can be unraveled as the beer warms in the glass. Deschutes utilizes a Trappist yeast capable of handling the high alcohol (11.7% ABV) and ages in a blend of new Oak, bourbon and wine barrels.

The Abyss is currently shipping to Distributors across the brewery’s footprint in 12 ounces, 4 pack bottles and draft and is available now at Deschutes’ owned and operated locations in Bend and Portland, Oregon.

