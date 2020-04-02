Deschutes Brewery Releases New Small Batch Barrel-aged Beers

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery, a trusted brand for 32 years, continues to focus on their craft during these uncertain times.

Most recently, Deschutes added a new level of sophistication to the portfolio with Fresh Squeezed Old Fashioned. This barrel-aged Strong Ale is Fresh Squeezed IPA meets the Old Fashioned cocktail. Inspired by the big citrus flavor of the brewery’s most popular IPA, Fresh Squeezed, this hop-forward IPA gets an Old Fashioned twist where brewers have united citrusy hops with whiskey and oak from bourbon barrels and sweet orange peel. Fresh Squeezed Old Fashioned is 8% ABV and 36 IBUs.The brewery encourages people to honor the wellness of their community by “staying home and saving lives” inspiring enjoyment of a craft beer while they’re at it. Extending accessibility through a smaller format, Deschutes Brewery beers are now available through their website to customers based in Oregon. Deschutes’ legacy brews along with new and vintage Reserve beers are available to ship directly to Oregon homes.

This limited release made its debut in 4 pack, 12-ounce bottles. Fresh Squeezed Old Fashioned is currently shipping to distributors in the brewery’s full distribution footprint and will be available in package and draft.



New Small Batch Experimental Barrel-Aged Brews



Planète Plum has joined recent brewery releases Planète Bruin and Planète Rouge on the journey across barrel ecosystems. Planate Plum is a complex American Sour Red Ale brewed with Oregon plums. Partially aged in brandy barrels, Planète Plum has notes of cherries and dried fruits that combine with farmhouse aromas balanced by the plums. At 11.6% ABV Planète Plum is available in 500mL bottles.

Home at Port, Deschutes’ next small batch release available this month is a barrel-aged Belgian dark strong ale 100% aged in bourbon and port barrels. At 12.5% ABV, this complex warming ale has a big, tawny port character and recently brought home a gold medal at the Oregon Beers Awards. Home at Port will release in 500mL bottles.

The Ages 2020, releasing in April, is a gueze-inspired American Sour Ale. Multi-year blending shapes this wild brew packed with fruity, spicy esters and savory, tangy pear and white pepper flavors. At 7.4% ABV, The Ages will be available in 500mL bottles in select markets where Deschutes is sold.

“We’re thrilled to present this diverse lineup of beers to our fans,” said Deschutes’ Assistant Brewmaster, Ben Kehs. “Each of these offerings takes a different path through maturation and we appreciate the challenge. Winning gold at the Oregon Beer Awards for Home at Port is a huge honor for us!”

These small batch reserves will be releasing online and again at Deschutes Brewery pubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon and tasting rooms in Bend and Roanoke, VA when they reopen.

About Deschutes Brewery

Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes Brewery defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com