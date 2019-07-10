Deschutes Brewery Releases Marionberry Lavender Sour Ale and Brut IPA

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery launches two new refreshing, easy drinking beers for summer.

Marionberry Lavender is an American Sour Ale infused with Oregon Marionberry and aromatic lavender. Inspired by culinary cocktails, the Deschutes brewing team was challenged to bring their most inspirational creation to the table to create this new sour series, a first for the brewery.

Veronica Vega runs creative development for the brewery, “This series is unique as it takes very approachable flavors like berry and citrus and raises a little bit of intrigue with spice, botanics and hops.”

Marionberry Lavender Sour features Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops with 4.3% ABV and 10 IBU.

Deschutes launches this expressive sour ale in bright, colorful 12-ounce, 6 pack cans and on draft. Marionberry Lavender sour is currently shipping to wholesalers in the brewery’s distribution footprint and will be available at retail by mid-July. Tangelo Cardamom follows the Marionberry Lavender release this fall.

Brut IPA joins the Just Tapped Series where popular beers from their Bend and Portland pubs emerge for a broader market. Just in time to celebrate summer, Deschutes’ Brut IPA was born out of innovation at the Portland Public House with experimentation around this popular style in the brewery’s state-of -the-art pilot brewhouse. Featuring Mosaic and Hallertau Blanc hops, this is one of the most hoppy, aromatic beers Deschutes brews.

“Our brewers wanted to play with this popular style, so we put our own spin on it with a very dry, champagne like character, but we got all beer about it,” said Assistant Brewmaster Kyle Matthias.

Brut IPA is 6.4% ABV with 35 IBU and is available in 12 oz. 6-pack bottles and draft and is currently shipping to wholesalers in Deschutes’ full distribution footprint.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beer of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. Visit deschutesbrewery.com