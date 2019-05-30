Deschutes Brewery Launches New Brand Campaign

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery, a family and employee-owned brewery based in the Northwest since 1988, announced the release of a new brand campaign that reminds cannabis craving consumers not to forget about the region’s original social recreation, craft beer. The “It Comes with The Territory” campaign, which features digital films, radio, and out of home advertising, highlights the brewery’s iconic place in the region and continues a new marketing approach for Deschutes that began earlier this year with a packaging redesign.

“This campaign celebrates not only our humor and creativity but our Pacific Northwest roots. It’s a way to reaffirm and honor our heritage and ignite our future in craft beer,” said Gary Fish, Deschutes Brewery’s founder.

Deschutes Brewery, a pioneer in the industry, set the standards high for the craft beer movement and thinks of themselves as one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. In the video launching the campaign, Deschutes uses symbolic images accompanied by Louie Louie, the classic song recorded by the iconic Oregon band The Kingsmen, to capture the true spirit of its home.

The campaign also calls out a growing pressure between craft beer and cannabis. Using a unique creative positioning through video and radio, Deschutes proclaims itself as “The beer of choice in the land of recreational cannabis.” While the cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate in the Northwest, Deschutes acknowledges its relationship with craft beer, increasingly sharing a consumer with recreational cannabis, a consumer that loves a diversity of experiences. Deschutes is relentlessly innovating, crafting new beers in new styles for every occasion.

“We’re drawing attention to the healthy tension between craft beer and cannabis and proving that the two industries, which some may think are competitive can play nice with each other if consumed responsibly,” said Deschutes Brewery’s VP of marketing Neal Stewart. “Legalized recreational cannabis is a reality that craft brewers are facing in this region. People are going to enjoy recreational cannabis, but we want to remind them that this is still one of, if not the best place on Earth to enjoy a beer and Deschutes helped put the craft brewing industry on the map.”

In commenting on the creative inspiration for this campaign, Mark Fitzloff, founder and executive creative director of Opinionated said: “We felt that for Deschutes to humorously call out the fact that recreational cannabis has become such a part of the region, would be a brave way to assert its insider knowledge and leadership position in the Northwest.”

Opinionated was appointed Agency of Record for the Deschutes brand in February of 2019 and created the digital films, radio and OOH for the brand. Click photo to link to campaign creative assets.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. Visit deschutesbrewery.com.

About Opinionated

Founded in 2017, Opinionated is a creatively-led advertising agency founded by former Wieden+Kennedy global executive Mark Fitzloff. The agency offers clients “big idea” creative platforms and the wisdom and experience that comes from having run the most respected creative agency in the world, delivered in the hyper-responsive packaging of a start-up. Opinionated’s first year was marked with considerable growth, adding brands like adidas (Originals North America, Global Soccer, Global Basketball, Running North America, North America Youth Marketing), ABInBev/ZX Ventures (Hoegaarden), allbirds, Deschutes Brewery, Go Fund Me and Yogi Tea, to its client roster. Visit opinionatedgroup.com.