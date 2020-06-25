Deschutes Brewery Celebrates 32 Years with Black Butte Imperial Porter

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery, Bend’s original craft brewery born in 1988, celebrates 32 years of family and employee owned independent craft beer on Saturday, June 27th with the release of their anniversary Black Butte Imperial Porter.

“Each year we honor our original flagship, Black Butte Porter, by crafting a barrel aged Imperial version for release on our anniversary,” said Gary Fish, founder of Deschutes. “This year our anniversary celebration will look a lot different, but we’ll be celebrating our memorable journey and our fans all the same.”

This year’s spin on the brew was inspired by the flair of a Spanish Coffee, specifically from Huber’s, a popular Portland, OR bar famous for their version of this cocktail. Infused with cold brew coffee and spiced with nutmeg and vanilla bean, Black Butte XXXII was aged in 12 year old Colombian Rum Barrels and combines aromas of chocolate, roasty notes, and coffee.

This annual tradition for the brewery is getting more than a new flavor profile this year, it will launch in 12 ounce bottles in 4 packs for the first time. “This way you can enjoy one, share one, and age a couple.” said Fish.

Black Butte XXXII is 13.4% ABV and 50 IBUs and is currently shipping to distributor warehouses. It will be available for a limited time everywhere Deschutes is sold in 12 ounce, 4 pack bottles and on draft.

But, Deschutes isn’t stopping there. Following shortly behind this launch is the release of Black Butte3 in July. Typically only available in Oregon, this release will expand to the greater market for the first time. Black Butte3 is a highly exclusive beer that takes 4 to 5 years to create. It begins with the Anniversary Black Butte Imperial Porter base that’s then aged in first fill Black Butte Whiskey casks, producing a unique and equally decadent beer.

Launching July 8th, Black Butte3 is 14.1% ABV and 35 IBUs and will be available for a limited time in 500mL bottles everywhere Deschutes is sold. A tried and true brand since 1988, Deschutes has a unique origin story setting roots in a once small, quiet logging town in Central Oregon and leading with Black Butte Porter, a dark beer among a world of lagers. Follow Gary Fish’s journey with the brewery in this PINTS short film, Flagship on the River.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com