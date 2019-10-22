Deschutes Brewery Announces the 2019 Release of The Abyss, The Dissident and Fresh Funk

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, will release its cult classic, The Abyss, a month early this year accompanied by two variants, The Abyss Port and The Abyss Old World. The classic Abyss is a deep, dark, barrel-aged Imperial Stout with hints of molasses, licorice, vanilla and cherry bark and is one of the brewery’s most recognized Reserves and award-winning brews since its first release in 2006. 11.2% ABV | 74 IBUs

The Abyss Port is the Imperial Stout 100% aged in Port barrels with all the familiar hallmarks of The Abyss like warming notes of coffee, smoky, chocolate, roast, molasses, licorice, vanilla, and cherry, but coupled with plum, jam, and grape notes as well as a distinct oak flavor from the Port barrels, some of which are over 30 years old and constructed from chestnut, South American oak, and Portuguese oak. 12%ABV | 70 IBUs

The Abyss Old World evokes images of a 50 year old Spanish wine cellar. This variant is 80% aged in 30- 60 year old Sherry barrels and also includes all the familiar trademarks of The Abyss, but adds spice with a subtle black pepper aroma, coupled with raisin and fruit cake notes, and a very distinct oak flavor from the sherry barrels. 12% ABV | 74 IBUs

The Abyss and variants are a limited release, available in 22 ounce bottles and draft in all markets where Deschutes is sold. Deschutes will commemorate the release at launch events at the Deschutes Brewery Public House in Bend, Oregon, Saturday, October 19 and Portland Public House on November 1st.

The Dissident is a distinctive barrel-aged Belgian-style sour brown ale that is brewed with fresh cherries, fermented with wild yeast and matured in oak. This special ale reveals unmatched complexity of flavor with a pleasant, bright acidity and is unlike anything else Deschutes Brewery brews, worthy of the name, The Dissident. 10.8% ABV | 40 IBUs

The Dissident is a limited release, available in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft in all markets where Deschutes beer is sold.

Fresh Funk Wild IPA is an experimental small batch release. A sessionable mixed culture IPA joining the brewery’s Fresh Family portfolio. Fresh Funk IPA incorporates fresh citrus and tropical flavors and aromas from fermentation paired with barnyard Brett character and a dry finish. 6.2% ABV | 30 IBUs

Fresh Funk is currently shipping to distributors and will be available in 500 milliliter bottles in limited markets in late October.

“We’re thrilled to have this diverse lineup of beers rolling out to our fans,” said Ben Kehs, assistant brewmaster of Deschutes’ barrel program. “There is something for everyone in here, whether you are looking for a big, flavorful stout, fruit forward sour ale, or a marriage of brett and hops.”

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is one of the quintessential breweries of the Pacific Northwest. Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Its innovative ways began with Black Butte Porter then Mirror Pond Pale Ale and continues with Fresh Squeezed IPA. Deschutes relentlessly innovates today by brewing approachable beers (Lil’ Squeezy, Da Shootz!), adventurous small batch barrel-aged beers (The Abyss, Black Mirror) and experimental beers (The Dissident). Brewing damn tasty beer, bringing people together and being good to the planet, that’s Deschutes. Learn more at www.deschutesbrewery.com.