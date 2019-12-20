Deschutes Brewery Announces 2020 Beer Release Calendar

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery is excited to share the 2020 beer release calendar including exciting new releases.

Please note that dates may change slightly, certain markets may receive products at different times, and seasonal transitions are always in flux. Please find more information on these new beers below.

2020 Beer Release Calendar

New Year-Round Offerings

WOWZA! 4% ABV, New Year Release in 12-ounce cans and draft

A brand-new Hazy Pale Ale that’s 4% ABV, only 100 calories and 4g of carbs and uses Chicory Root to balance the body of the beer without affecting the calorie count.

Biggie Fresh 9% ABV | 70 IBUs, September release in 12-ounce bottles and draft

Joining the big, juicy, citrus forward Fresh Family, Biggie Fresh is an Imperial IPA driven by fruity, tropical hop notes with low bitterness and a clean, dry finish.

Teensy ~2% ABV | 20 IBUs, September release in 12-ounce cans

Teensy is a petite hazy adding a low alcohol offering to the brewery’s mainline brands. This low ABV hazy has a strong, hop and fruit forward flavor with a light body for ultimate drinkability.

Limited Releases

Red Chair NWPA

6.2% ABV | 60 IBU,January-February

A citrus forward Northwest Pale Ale with a bold hop aroma and clean finish. Red Chair was awarded World’s Best Beer, twice!

Luna Jo Cold Brew Coffee Lager

5% ABV | 27 IBUs, March-April

Celebrating friendships and next level experimentation in coffee and beer, Deschutes partnered with local Bend, cold brewed coffee company, Riff, in a collaboration resulting in an unexpected pairing of a light bodied dark Mexican- style lager that matches beautifully with vibrant coffee aromas and flavors.

Neon Daydream Hazy Ale

4.8% ABV | 35 IBUs, May-July

A hazy summer ale that radiates like the glow of light behind closed eyes on a long summer day. Brewer’s experimentation with new yeast strains, new hop combinations and brewing methods led to this amalgamation of wheat, white, and hazy pale styles with aromas of orange, lemon, and fruity esters and a zesty, citrus hop flavor.

Slightly Exaggerated IPA

6% ABV | 50 IBUs, August-October

A collaboration with Travel Oregon that captures the magic of Oregon like a whimsical fairy tale in a bottle with a slightly exaggerated tropical hop profile from the extraordinary Sabro hops.

Chasin’ Freshies Fresh Hop IPA

6.0% ABV | 55 IBUs,September (based on timing of hop harvest) in 12-ounce cans

A bright, clean and crisp IPA that showcases a new hop every year that goes from vine to kettle in a day!

Jubelale

6.7% ABV | 65 IBUs, November-December

A festive winter ale full of spice notes and a robust malt character of toffee and dusted cocoa.

Deschutes Brewery Reserve Series

Planete Plum

10.5% ABV | 18 IBUs, January release in 500ml bottles

Joining the journey across barrel ecosystems with Planete Bruin and Planete Rouge, Planate Plum is a complex American Sour Red Ale brewed with Oregon plums. Partially aged in brandy barrels, Planete Plum has notes of cherries and dried fruits that combine with farmhouse aromas balanced by the plums.

Fresh Squeezed Old Fashioned

~10% ABV | 60 IBUs, February release in 12-ounce bottles in a 4 pack

Inspired by our citrusy Fresh Squeezed, this hop-forward ale gets an Old Fashioned twist with sweet orange peel and bourbon barrel aging.

The Ages

~8% ABV | 14 IBUs, April Release in 500ml bottles

A gueze-inspired, multi-year blending shapes a wild brew brimming with fruity, spicy esters and savory, tangy pear and white pepper flavors.

Black Butte XXXII

~12% ABV | 52 IBUs,June Release in 22-ounce bottles

Deschutes Brewery’s annual anniversary reserve imperial porter aged in bourbon barrels and loving hand-dipped bottles by the brewery’s own co-owners.

The Dissident Boysenberry

~11% ABV|18 IBUs, August Release in 22-ounce bottles

Flanders style brown ale 100% barrel-aged with Oregon berries.

The Abyss

11% ABV|70 IBUs, November Release

A deep, dark Imperial Stout, The Abyss’ immeasurable depth and complexity includes hints of molasses, licorice, cherry bark and vanilla and is 50% aged in bourbon, wine and new American oak barrels.

Small Batch Reserves limited releases available only at Deschutes Brewery Pubs and Tasting Rooms in 500 ml bottles

Tumalo Kriek

6% ABV|10 IBUs – in honor of the Deschutes River’s tributary and the brewery’s water source, Tumalo Creek, this Northwest version of a Belgian-style Kriek is a mixed culture sour ale aged with Oregon cherries.

Home at Port

12.6% ABV|20 IBUs, January release–A barrel aged Belgian Dark Strong Ale 100 aged in bourbon and port barrels. A complex, warming ale for sipping in the winter months.

More small batch reserves are in development. Be sure to check back in todeschutesbrewery.com for new small batch releases.

Draft Only:

Whiskey Butte

7% ABV|35 IBUs, January Release

A very approachable barrel-aged drinking experience through expert blending of Black Butte Porter with Deschutes’ whiskey aged Imperial Porter. A new beer that brings light brushes of the barrel aged character of vanilla, bourbon and oak, to Black Butte Porter.

Expressive Sour Series

4.3% ABV|18 IBUs, April – December

The Deschutes Sour Series is a new, innovative and creative series of stainless, lacto soured beers that vary in the use of fruit, hops, spices and specialty ingredients that all maintain a harmonious and clean mild to medium acidity. This series satisfies an emerging interest in kettle sours, and a movement toward fruit-flavored beers delivering a culinary-inspired and truly unique offering. Almond Oat is the first in the series launching in April that include notes of a Biscotti-like almond and cookie malt character in the aroma that finishes intriguingly tart with a balanced sweetness. Next up will be a Guava Catharina Sour as well as new additions that are currently in development.

Pilot Draft Series new, limited offerings straight from the brewery’s experimental brewhouse.