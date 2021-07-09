Denver Rare Beer Tasting to Return This September

DENVER, CO – Pints for Prostates is partnering with the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) to bring back one of Denver’s premier craft beer tasting events. Previously a signature event during Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) week, the 13th Annual Denver Rare Beer Tasting will take place during the Craft Brewers Conference® on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 1-5 p.m. at McNichols Civic Center Building.

This event will feature 60 of the country’s most highly regarded breweries pouring their most rare, unique, vintage and limited offerings. Tickets go on sale July 8 at 10 a.m. MST. Proceeds from this year’s event will support the missions of the Pints for Prostates campaign and the Colorado Brewers Guild.

“The Denver Rare Beer Tasting is a tradition that brings together craft brewers and fans to try beers that you normally can’t find and meet the people who make them,” says Rick Lyke, Founder of Pints for Prostates. “Last year we held the event remotely, so it has been 24 months since we’ve been able to come together to celebrate the passion and artistry of craft beer. We’re excited and cautious, taking appropriate steps to allow people to have a memorable, enjoyable and safe afternoon.”

The brewery list will be released shortly. It will include a mix of Colorado breweries and craft brewers from across the country.

“We’re really excited to join forces with Pints for Prostates to bring Denver Rare Beers back as an in-person event for 2021,” says Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “The Denver Rare Beer Tasting is one of the most exclusive and highly anticipated beer events in the country, so it’s only fitting that the State of Craft Beer continues to host this iconic event.”

Denver Rare Beer Tasting tickets are $125 and go on sale July 8 at 10 a.m. MST. Entry to the Denver Rare Beer Tasting includes beer samples, individually wrapped lunch, limited edition tasting glass and a pen. In addition to the tasting, there will be an online silent auction featuring unique beer experiences and collectibles. As part of the event, a free men’s health screening will be hosted outside the McNichols Civic Center Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Prostate Conditions Education Council will provide the free blood screening that takes less than five minutes to complete and screens for several common men’s health issues. This portion of the event is free to everyone; a Denver Rare Beer Tasting ticket is not needed.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit founded with men’s health at the core of its mission, Pints for Prostates takes the safety of attendees, volunteers and brewers very seriously. For this reason, everyone attending the Denver Rare Beer Tasting will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the event to be admitted. This event will be at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. The Beer Lovers Silent Auction will shift to an online format and safety precautions will be observed when it comes to the handling of glassware and pouring beer.

About Pints for Prostates

Pints for Prostates is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity that reaches men through the universal language of beer to encourage them to take charge of their health. The group was founded by prostate cancer survivor and beer writer Rick Lyke in 2008. The grassroots effort raises awareness among men about the importance of regular men’s health screenings by making appearances at beer festivals, social networking and pro bono advertising. According to the National Institutes of Health, during 2021 an estimated 248,530 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/2021denverrarebeertasting