Denver Breweries Release Gluten-Free Brew For Celiac Awareness Month

Denver, CO – Denver Metro breweries have teamed up to brew a gluten-free Brut IPA in honor of Celiac Awareness Month, a month centered around advocacy of Celiac Disease, which affects around 3 million individuals in the U.S.

Participating breweries include Holidaily Brewing Company, Timnath Beerwerks, Broken Compass Brewing, Welcome Home Brewery, Joyride Brewing Company, Over Yonder Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing Company, Sparge Brewing, Elizabeth Brewing Company and Two22 Brew.

Brut Together Brut IPA was brewed with local, certified gluten-free millet and buckwheat malts, rather than traditional wheat and barley malts.

This crisp and light beer is characterized by a dry Brut flavor bursting with hops and fruity notes from fresh mango puree, pineapple, and oranges.

“Showcasing our combined inventiveness was particularly important in the design and crafting of this recipe,” said Alan Windhausen, Head Brewer at Holidaily Brewing. “The result is a tasty and flavorful brew that dispels preconceptions of both light and gluten-free beers.”

Brut Together Brut IPA was brewed at the Holidaily Brewing Company’s gluten-free facility to ensure a safe product void of cross contamination.

“Celiac Awareness Month is important to us because it affects many people in our community,” said Karen Hertz, founder of Holidaily Brewing. “Our beer is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients so even the most gluten-sensitive consumers can enjoy a delicious craft beer.”

“Collaborating on this beer was fun and educational,” said Matt Cobb, General Manager of Two22 Brew. “We can’t wait to share this new beer with our patrons.”

Brut Together Brut IPA will be released on draft at participating brewery taprooms on May 5th and 6th. Check with the individual breweries for their release dates.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2009950092479288