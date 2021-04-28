Denver Breweries Release Gluten-Free Brew For Celiac Awareness Month

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Denver, CO – Denver Metro breweries have teamed up to brew a gluten-free Brut IPA in honor of Celiac Awareness Month, a month centered around advocacy of Celiac Disease, which affects around 3 million individuals in the U.S.

Participating breweries include Holidaily Brewing Company, Timnath Beerwerks, Broken Compass Brewing, Welcome Home Brewery, Joyride Brewing Company, Over Yonder Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing Company, Sparge Brewing, Elizabeth Brewing Company and Two22 Brew.

Brut Together Brut IPA was brewed with local, certified gluten-free millet and buckwheat malts, rather than traditional wheat and barley malts.

This crisp and light beer is characterized by a dry Brut flavor bursting with hops and fruity notes from fresh mango puree, pineapple, and oranges.

“Showcasing our combined inventiveness was particularly important in the design and crafting of this recipe,” said Alan Windhausen, Head Brewer at Holidaily Brewing. “The result is a tasty and flavorful brew that dispels preconceptions of both light and gluten-free beers.”

Brut Together Brut IPA was brewed at the Holidaily Brewing Company’s gluten-free facility to ensure a safe product void of cross contamination.

“Celiac Awareness Month is important to us because it affects many people in our community,” said Karen Hertz, founder of Holidaily Brewing. “Our beer is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients so even the most gluten-sensitive consumers can enjoy a delicious craft beer.”

“Collaborating on this beer was fun and educational,” said Matt Cobb, General Manager of Two22 Brew. “We can’t wait to share this new beer with our patrons.”

Brut Together Brut IPA will be released on draft at participating brewery taprooms on May 5th and 6th. Check with the individual breweries for their release dates.

For More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2009950092479288

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.