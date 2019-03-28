Denver Beer Co. Releases Cans of Cerveceria Colorado Señor Piña and Venga

DENVER — Cerveceria Colorado has announced that Señor Piña and ¡Venga! will be available in cans, year-round, beginning March 12, 2019. Cerveceria Colorado, which opened in May of 2018 at 1635 Platte Street, is Denver Beer Co.’s sister brewery and focuses on celebrating the flavors and culture of Mexico through craft beer. The craft brewery utilizes traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients and collaborates with a variety of Mexican cervecerías artesanales (craft breweries) and cerveceros (brewers) to develop its recipes. Señor Piña, a pineapple blonde ale, and ¡Venga!, a traditional Mexican lager, will be available for purchase at liquor stores, grocery stores, bars, restaurants and on-premise at Cerveceria Colorado’s taproom.

Cerveceria Colorado selected Señor Piña and ¡Venga! as their first canned varietals based on their popularity among customers in the tap room and their great flavor and approachability. Señor Piña was based on and inspired by the traditional Mexican beverage tepache, which is a fermented beverage made with pineapple rinds and is commonly sold by street vendors. A blonde ale fermented with pineapples and dry hopped with Mosaic hops, Señor Piña is a refreshing tropical fruity dream. The beer is smooth with a low bitterness, light bodied, fresh, easy drinking and 5 percent ABV.

¡Venga! is a traditional Mexican Lager, fermented cold with Mexican lager yeast to create a light and easy drinking beer at 5 percent ABV and 16 IBU’s. ¡Venga! translates as “come on!” or “let’s do it!”, a phrase that Cerveceria Colorado head brewer Jason picked up on while traveling around Mexico with Mexican friends and craft brewers.

“Each can of Señor Piña and ¡Venga! is like pint-sized fiesta,” stated co-founder Patrick Crawford. “These beers are fun and lively, and we’re excited to get them into more hands so that friends, family and neighbors can share them at gatherings and over a good meal. We believe in the ability of shared experiences, and perhaps a shared pint, to build bridges in our communities.”

The can design for Cerveceria Colorado’s beers features a vibrant chevron pattern in tropical color palettes. “We wanted the cans to be colorful, dynamic and fun, celebrating traditional Mexican styles and icons,” stated marketing director Andrew Klein. “We hope these cans feel like a pinata that has some goodness inside, ready to be popped open.”

Cerveceria Colorado’s canned beers will be brewed and packaged by the Denver Beer Co. Canworks production brewery at 4455 Jason Street in Denver. Señor Piña and ¡Venga! will be available in 6-packs and will be distributed throughout the state of Colorado by Breakthru Beverage. Cans will begin to hit store shelves on March 12, 2019. Additional Cerveceria Colorado taproom favorites may be added to the lineup of canned offerings in coming months.

For more information on Cerveceria Colorado, visit www.cerveceriacolorado.com or on social media @cerveceriacolorado.

About Cerveceria Colorado

Cerveceria Colorado believes beer is inclusive, collaborative and celebratory. We seek to honor the traditions, flavors and culture of Mexico by utilizing traditional Mexican ingredients, flavors and processes to create innovative styles of beer. Our beer is brewed to be shared with family and neighbors, and to build bridges, not walls, in our communities. Visit cerveceriacolorado.com