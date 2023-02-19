Denver Beer Co. Opens the Doors of Fourth Taproom Location in Denver’s Lowry Neighborhood

DENVER, Colorado – Denver Beer Co. announced a grand opening event will take place on February 25, 2023 for the craft brewery’s fourth taproom at 7070 E. Lowry Blvd in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. The locally-owned craft brewery will open the taps starting at 12 p.m. and will celebrate with live music, giveaways, and specialty beer releases. The Lowry location features a brewery, taproom, an expansive outdoor patio and garden, as well as an in-house restaurant concept.

Denver Beer Co. Lowry has a dedicated brewing team and will offer specialty brews unique to the location as well as Denver Beer Co. flagships including Graham Cracker Porter, Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, Juicy Freak Juicy IPA, Incredible Pedal IPA, hard seltzers and rotating seasonals. The new taproom’s opening lineup will include easy-drinking Lowry Lager, Lo-Fi Hazy IPA, a pale ale with coconut, lime and pineapple dubbed Tropic Thunder, Tripel Threat Belgian tripel, and Lavender Currants Belgian wheat. In addition, Denver Beer Co. Lowry will feature house made, small batch non-alcoholic beverage offerings and an all-day menu focused on elevated comfort foods with kid-friendly, gluten-free and vegetarian options.

“Our Lowry location and its new brewhouse will provide an incredible opportunity for experimentation,” stated Patrick Crawford, Co-Founder of Denver Beer Co. “We’re excited to work on classic styles and try out new hop varieties, yeast strains, and techniques in the beers we brew specifically for this space. Designing beers around and with our food menu is also a great opportunity for our brewers to get creative.”

The Denver Beer Co. Lowry taproom was built with a focus on sustainability and includes solar panels, EV charging stations and dedicated bike parking. The taproom and patio will feature fire pits, patio heaters, misters, and outdoor game spaces. Patrons can expect to see a full calendar of signature Denver Beer Co. events such as the Beer, Bacon & Coffee fest, pairings with local restaurants and food purveyors, beer dinners and more.

“We can’t wait to grab a beer and spend the afternoon tossing a frisbee with friends at the park,” shared Charlie Berger, Co-Founder of Denver Beer Co. “This location is really special; we’ve felt such a warm welcome from our neighbors in Lowry and surrounding areas. We are looking forward to hosting fun events such as community block parties, outdoor movie nights, and even yoga in the park. We hope the beer garden will become a central gathering place for folks in the community.”

Denver Beer Co.’s Lowry Taproom is located within the Exchange at Boulevard One, a vibrant mixed-use community hub co-owned and developed by Confluent Development and Kelmore Development. The location includes a 4,200-square-foot taproom and brewhouse with a 7 bbl brewing system from DME, plus a 5,400-square-foot patio. The taproom will have the capacity to hold 125 guests in the interior space as well as an additional 360 guests on two outdoor patio areas. Denver Beer Co. has created 30 jobs to staff the location, including a brewer, bartending staff and food service staff.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

For More Information:

https://denverbeerco.com/taprooms/lowry/