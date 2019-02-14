Delta Beer Lab to Open in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab at 167 E. Badger Road has been preparing since August 2018, and is ready to start serving the Madison community this month.

Founded by Tim “Pio” Piotrowski – who has a decade of professional brewing and brewery management experience, Delta Beer Lab will actively focus on doing good while doing well; where profit has its place only alongside doing good for the Madison community, the environment and its employees.

“Our vision is to be a laboratory for excellence in beer, relationships, and society,” said Piotrowski. “We want to bring people together through quality, local, craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.”

Delta Beer Lab is proud to have sourced the bulk of their brewery equipment from southeastern and central Wisconsin. Future expansion plans include an outdoor beer garden, a commercial-grade kitchen for local food truck vendors to operate and serve their goods and an event space. Delta Beer Lab will open with six vastly different craft beers: one porter, one coffee brown ale, one golden ale and three different styles of IPA. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, from NessAlla and Forage Kombucha, to Delta craft sodas.

“We wanted to start out with a spectrum of beers,” said Piotrowski. “Some have a classic, old-world style, and others feature a fresh twist that we know Madison will appreciate.”

The space is designed to emulate a laboratory on a brewing and social level with white walls, black resin countertops, a two-story chalkboard with recipe notes and a direct view into the brew house. A designated area features ongoing local community initiatives and non-profit causes, and communal seating with limited electronics was an intentional design to encourage socializing, outreach and experimentation while sharing beers with friends – old and new.

“This location at the Novation Campus was ideal for us given its accessibility,” said Piotrowski. “It’s seven minutes from downtown, and about 10 minutes from the east and west sides – it’s important to us that everyone have access.” In addition to the easy access of Madison’s primary thoroughfares (Beltline Highway at Rimrock Road and Highway 14), Novation is accessible via Madison’s network of bike paths and the Madison Metro bus system.