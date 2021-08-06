Deep Ellum Brewing Releases Hop Seeker West Coast IPA

Dallas, Texas – Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces the launch of Hop Seeker West Coast IPA (7.3% ABV), the first release in the new Hop Seeker IPA series. Brewed for the hop-huggers, the lupulin lovers, and hopsplorers of every sort, Hop Seeker is now available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans across the great state of Texas.

Without hops, there could be no beer, and in our book, that makes it one of the planet’s important natural resources. Hop Seeker, the obsessed mystic, travels the natural world in search of IPA’s star ingredient – the juiciest, piney-est and dankest almighty hop. His first yield is a juicy west coast inspired IPA brewed with Mosaic hops from the Pacific Northwest. It starts off gentle with fruity aromas and finishes with a piney bite.

“For this initial release we pulled inspiration from some of our favorite breweries on the west coast that are making huge waves with IPAs. Consider this a tribute to everything we love about the modern revival of the west coast IPA. Clear, crisp, and packed with some of our favorite hops.” – Brian Morris, DEBC Head Brewer.

The quest doesn’t stop there – Hop Seeker will continue to tirelessly track down more of the world’s finest hops for future inclusion in the Hop Seeker rotating IPA series.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. With a commitment to staying true to their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the largest independent craft brewery in North Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.

For More Information:

https://deepellumbrewing.com