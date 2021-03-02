Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Cadillac Bandito Mexican-Style Lager with Sea Salt & Lime

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces new Cadillac Bandito Mexican-Style Lager with Sea Salt and Lime (6% ABV), a crisp and clean spring seasonal cerveza. Cadillac Bandito will be available across Texas in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting March 1st.

Cadillac Bandito is light in color but big in flavor, with aromas of blue corn tortilla chips and freshly squeezed lime. A subtle touch of sea salt and citrus balance the sweet flavor of malted Texas blue corn. Cadillac Bandito is a seasonal twist on Deep Ellum’s year-round Neato Bandito Mexican-style lager.

“For me, this was a natural progression of Neato Bandito. How can we take what we love about this beer and amplify it? Lime and salt! People commonly ‘dress a glass’ or bottle around here. So, why not do it for them?” said Brian Morris, DEBC Head Brewer.

Pair Cadillac Bandito with your favorite Tex-Mex dish, such as flautas or blackened shrimp tacos at the Deep Ellum Taproom + Kitchen. Or find it at retailers across Texas where craft beer is served. Direct sample requests and questions to Maegan Eason at mae@deepellumbrewing.com.

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.