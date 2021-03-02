Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Cadillac Bandito Mexican-Style Lager with Sea Salt & Lime

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces new Cadillac Bandito Mexican-Style Lager with Sea Salt and Lime (6% ABV), a crisp and clean spring seasonal cerveza. Cadillac Bandito will be available across Texas in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting March 1st.

Cadillac Bandito is light in color but big in flavor, with aromas of blue corn tortilla chips and freshly squeezed lime. A subtle touch of sea salt and citrus balance the sweet flavor of malted Texas blue corn. Cadillac Bandito is a seasonal twist on Deep Ellum’s year-round Neato Bandito Mexican-style lager.

“For me, this was a natural progression of Neato Bandito. How can we take what we love about this beer and amplify it? Lime and salt! People commonly ‘dress a glass’ or bottle around here. So, why not do it for them?” said Brian Morris, DEBC Head Brewer.

Pair Cadillac Bandito with your favorite Tex-Mex dish, such as flautas or blackened shrimp tacos at the Deep Ellum Taproom + Kitchen. Or find it at retailers across Texas where craft beer is served. Direct sample requests and questions to Maegan Eason at mae@deepellumbrewing.com.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.