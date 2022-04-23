DC’s Original Craft Brewery Releases The Citizen, Brau Radler, and Smells Like Freedom along with LTO Offering Loud Brau and Legalize It Lager

WASHINGTON, D.C. – DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, recently released three of its annual beers, The Citizen, Brau Radler, and Smells Like Freedom, as well two limited edition beers, Legalize It Lager and the specially-branded Loud Brau in honor of the brewery’s upcoming 11 year anniversary. Brewed on-site at their state-of-the-art Northeast D.C. brewery utilizing a unique blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients, these seasonal releases are available for a limited time only.

Founded by Brandon Skall, Je Hancock and Mari Rodela in 2011, DC Brau is known for the exceptional quality of its award-winning beer. With flavor at the forefront, DC Brau continues to innovate its oerings, releasing seasonal and experimental brews exclusive to its DC taproom.

DC Brau’s The Citizen belgian-style pale ale draws inspiration from the timeless Trippel ales made famous by the Trappist and abbey brewers of Belgium. A distinctively phenolic bread-like nose that presents with mild esters and reminiscent of apricot and banana. The sweet, grainy malt skips across the tongue toward a spicy yeast character with slight citrus and a subtle, but noticeable, earthy hop presence with a 7% ABV. A sessionable version of the Belgian classic, this brew is a refreshing staple for the Spring and Summer seasons.

The Brau Radler is a classic radler featuring DC Brau’s lager, brewed with Hallertau hops, blended with a small-batch, cane-sugar Lemonade Soda. Perfect for a Hot summer day sitting by the pool or on the fresh green grass of the National Mall, at 2.25% ABV, this refreshing Radler can be sipped all sunny-day long!

DC Brau’s Smells Like Freedom is a truly must-try libation. This big, hop bomb of an IPA provides a medium body that is slightly dried out thanks to the addition of sugar in the brewing kettle. The hop profile is made up of Columbus, Eureka! & Strata hops with notes of resin, pine, earth, sticky cannabis, and white pepper. This super drinkable IPA oers a subtle punch of bitterness upfront that fades into a pleasant, palate-coating bitterness that attracitley lingers in the nasal cavity, begging for

another sip. This particular brew is sure to please beer geeks and IPA fans alike with its many layers of flavor and true taste of freedom at 7% ABV. Smells Like Freedom as well as Legalize It Lager, a thirst-quenching American Style Lager which was created in collaboration with the National Cannabis Festival, will be available exclusively at this year’s event, taking place in Washington, DC on April 23, 2022.

For DC Brau’s upcoming 11 year anniversary celebration on April 30, 2022, the brewery will be launching a new lager, Loud Brau, in honor of beloved local band Loud Boyz, who will perform at the all-day aair, taking place at the brewery in Northeast, DC.

Availability:

The Citizen is available in 6 packs of 12oz cans as well as 1⁄6 and 1⁄2 BBL Kegs; Brau Radler is available in 4 packs of 16oz cans as well as 1⁄2 BBL Kegs. Both are available for purchase at DC Brau’s Taproom and select retailers around the D.C. metro area.

About DC Brau

DC Brau Brewing Company is DC’s original craft brewery, brewing award-winning beer utilizing a delicious and uniquely American blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients. Founded in 2011, DC Brau is distributed throughout the greater National Capital Region, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and internationally in the UK. Co-Founders Brandon Skall, Je Hancock and Mari Rodela have become pillars in the DC beer community by creating DC’s first craft brewery with creative, expertly brewed beers and hard seltzers.

For More Information:

https://dcbrau.com