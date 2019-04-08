DC Brau Hires Steve Carnes as Head of Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. — DC Brau is pleased to introduce its new sales team including Stephen Carnes as head of sales and Stephen Taylor, sales manager for the Maryland and Virginia region. Kayleigh Tanthorey remains as the brewery’s business development manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Stephens to the DC Brau family,” said CEO and co-founder Brandon Skall. “With Steve Carnes’ extensive experience on both the distributor and sales side of the beer business, our sales team is in a great position for continued growth throughout the Northeast Corridor and beyond.”

Steve Carnes most recently served as the East Coast regional manager, based in New York City, for Chicago’s Revolution Brewing, helping launch the brand in the New Jersey Market in the spring of 2017. A Certified Cicerone, he brings more than two decades of beer sales knowledge to his new position from roles at Chicago Beverage Systems, Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. and Guinness Bass Import Co/DIAGEO Guinness USA.

“This is a great opportunity to join a trailblazing and growing organization with high quality product,” said Carnes. “I am most excited to work with a fantastic group of folks and help DC Brau grow to the next level.”

While not a new face at DC Brau, having been a part of the brewery’s brand ambassador squad for the last several years, Stephen Taylor joins DC Brau as the full-time primary sales contact for the Maryland and northern Virginia region. During the realignment, Kayleigh Tanthorey’s role as business development manager has shifted away from sales to draw upon her wealth of creativity, where she will continue reimagining the brand by creating dynamic marketing opportunities and creating striking and artistic visual content moving forward.

About DC Brau

When co-founders Brandon Skall, Jeff Hancock and Mari Rodela opened the doors to their brewery in 2011 on Bladensburg Road in NE Washington, DC Brau Brewing became the first packaging brewery inside the District of Columbia since 1956. The brewery’s portfolio of award-winning craft beer, including flagships The Public (Pale Ale), The Corruption (IPA), Brau Pils (Pilsner) and Joint Resolution (Hazy IPA), is available in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York. For more information on DC Brau, visit www.dcbrau.com, and follow on social media @dcbrau.