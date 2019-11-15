DC Brau Brewing Debuts New Hard Seltzer Line

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Fans of hard seltzer will be able to demand transparency and drink local this holiday season! DC Brau Brewing, Washington DC’s premier brewery, is expanding its beverage offerings with the introduction of a full line of hard seltzers under the FULL TRANSPARENCY brand. All four flavors of the new seltzers will be available in 12 ounce cans starting this Saturday, November 16th at the brewery with wider distribution rolling out later this month.

“Much like the early years of the craft beer movement here in the District, we saw a hole on the shelves for a locally-brewed seltzer, and are excited to be the first to put our stamp on this fast-growing market here in the National Capital Region and beyond,” says DC Brau CEO & Co-Founder Brandon Skall. ”It is not very often that we get to be a part of a brand new beverage category as it emerges in our industry. To say that this is exciting as producers and artisans is an understatement.”

“We have invested a lot of time and research into the development of Full Transparency to ensure a well-crafted product that will appeal to hard-core seltzer fans as well as the occasional drinker looking for a lower calorie option,” says DC Brau Brewmaster and President Jeff Hancock.

The initial Full Transparency brand includes four vibrant fruit-forward flavors, including Mango, Black Cherry, Raspberry Limeade, and a blend of Passionfruit, Orange and Guava (POG), that will be available in six packs and mixed variety 12 packs. Each can is just 100 calories with less than one gram of sugar and 5% alcohol-by-volume (ABV).

A limited quantity of Full Transparency will be available starting this Saturday, November 16th exclusively at the brewery in northeast DC with wider distribution to retailers and off-premise partners throughout the DMV and beyond beginning around Thanksgiving.

DC Brau has been producing award-winning craft beer at its brewery in Northeast DC since 2011. For more information, visit www.dcbrau.com and follow on social media @dcbrau.