DC Brau and Washington Justice Collaborate on A Sip of Justice Lager

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Justice are proud to announce an official partnership with the local iconic DC Brau brewery. For the upcoming Overwatch League season, DC Brau will produce Justice themed beer cans for fans to enjoy as they watch their team compete and represent the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region. The commemorative lager beer, labeled a “Sip of Justice”, will feature artwork inspired by DC’s famous historic landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the United States Capitol.

“It’s an exciting time for Washington sports! As fans of the Washington Justice, we’re thrilled to partner with the team for another exciting season in the Overwatch League,” says Brandon Skall, CEO & Co-founder of DC Brau.

Through this partnership, both organizations hope to allow fans a way to celebrate their local esports team while commemorating the season at home and at a safe social distance. The Justice will feature the “Sip of Justice ” beer can in a bi-weekly content series, as well as branding in live streams throughout the course of the season.

“We look forward to fans grabbing a Sip of Justice while they cheer for the Justice players safely from home during the 2021 season,” said V.P of Esports Business, Grant Paranjape. “DC Brau has been an incredible local partner for sports franchises here in the DMV for many years now. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to partner with DC Brau and to celebrate esports as a growing movement in the region and look forward to both longstanding and new fans, enjoying a Sip of Justice this season.”

The inspiration for this innovative partnership between an esports team and a local brewery was spearheaded by Laveen Daryani, Partnerships and Business Manager of the Washington Justice, and Brandon Skall, CEO & Co-Founder of DC Brau. Both Daryani and Skall are long time gaming enthusiasts, brought together by a mutual love of craft beer and a passion for supporting local businesses.

These custom made beer cans will be available in limited supply and for a limited time. They can be found exclusively at Washington Justice hosted events later in the 2021 season and for purchase at DC Brau’s taproom location, featuring curbside pickup.

###

About The Washington Justice

Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice, Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

About DC Brau

When co-founders Brandon Skall and Jeff Hancock opened the doors to their brewery in Northeast DC in 2011, DC Brau Brewing Company became the first packaging brewery inside the District of Columbia since 1956. In addition to DC Brau’s award-winning craft beers, including The Public (Pale Ale), The Corruption (IPA), Joint Resolution (Hazy IPA), Brau Pils (German-style Pilsner), and On the Wings of Armageddon (Double IPA), the brewery produces a line of craft hard seltzers under the Full Transparency banner.

For more information on DC Brau, visit www.dcbrau.com and follow on social media @dcbrau.