Day of Action Planned to Urge Congressional Passage of Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act Before Year-End Deadline

WASHINGTON – Leaders in the beverage alcohol sector are urging industry advocates acrossthe nation to participate in a national Day of Action on September 9 by contacting theirmembers of Congress to urge passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax ReformAct, S.362/H.R. 1175 (CBMTRA). “Our nation’s craft brewers, distillers, winemakers, and cider makers have been among thehardest hit during COVID-19,” said the CBMTRA Coalition.

“Significantly increasing taxes onthese small businesses even in normal circumstances would be devastating, but to do soduring a pandemic would undoubtedly force many of them to close. Congress should give these businesses a fighting chance by passing the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act as soon as possible. Only then will they have the opportunity to recover from theharsh economic impacts of COVID-19 and be able to continue to support other vitalindustries in their communities.”

Day of Action participants are encouraged to call, tweet and email their members of Congress to pass this bipartisan legislation here.

The campaign is sponsored by the CBMTRA Coalition, a group of beverage alcohol tradeassociations including the Brewers Association, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States,Beer Institute, American Craft Spirits Association, Wine Institute, WineAmerica, the UnitedStates Association of Cider Makers and American Mead Makers Association.

The coalition added, “We need everyone’s help – from supply chain partners to loyal customers – to ensure Congress makes this legislation, which is critical to the survival of hospitality businesses across the country, permanent. It takes just minutes to make adifference for these businesses in our communities.”

Introduced by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and by RepresentativesRon Kind (D-Wis.) and Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), the legislation will make permanent reforms enacted in 2017 that create a fair and equitable tax structure for brewers, winemakers, distillers, cider makers and importers of all beverage alcohol. The bill currently has 346 cosponsors in the House and 74 in the Senate.