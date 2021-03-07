Davis Wright Tremaine Expands Food and Beverage Practice with Key Alcohol Industry Hire

Washington, D.C. – Beth Hatef, a regulatory attorney focused on alcohol regulation and distribution issues, has joined the nationwide Food + Beverage Group at Davis Wright Tremaine. Hatef, who will join as counsel and work from the firm’s Washington, DC office, previously worked at McDermott Will & Emery. She will join a team that counsels many of the nation’s leading institutional investors and leading-edge beverage businesses aspiring to deliver better consumer experiences.

“We promise a ‘no dabblers’ approach by staffing projects with outstanding subject matter experts who share an uncommon commitment to well-coordinated, high-energy client service for the food and beverage industry,” said Jesse Lyon, chair of DWT’s Food + Beverage Group. “I’ve observed those traits in Beth as she has grown her practice, and we are thrilled to welcome this rising star to our team.”

In addition to advising on regulatory and distribution issues, Hatef will provide critical counsel in connection with corporate transactions involving alcohol beverage suppliers and retailers, supplementing the team’s rapidly growing M&A practice with an additional presence on the East Coast.

“DWT is an excellent platform for me to build my practice over the long term,” said Hatef. “The team is deep, comprehensive and has a 360-degree focus on the industry. Their highly loyal clients recognize DWT’s commitment to providing truly distinctive client service. And the firm is committed to providing opportunities to rising lawyers who have energy and ambition.”

Despite the pandemic, DWT’s Food + Beverage Group had another strong year. “We reached out early and offered clients support and solutions – including how we managed our business relationship with them – to help manage budgets, drive innovations, and position for growth,” said Lyon. DWT continued to gain market share among national alcohol beverage brands, restaurant groups, and their investors by demonstrating loyalty to the industry. Overall, the firm had its seventh consecutive year of record performance in 2020. Revenue increased by more than 7% and net income rose by nearly 12%.

