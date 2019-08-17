Crying Eagle Brewing Co. Releases Things Unsettled Hazy IPA

LAKE CHARLES, La. – After months of research and development, Crying Eagle is excited to announce the release of their newest brew, Things Unsettled Hazy IPA.

“Things Unsettled (the name) draws from our early struggles against national brands, as well as the unsettled nature of hazy beers,” said Eric Avery, President of Crying Eagle Brewing.

Things unsettled packs a dry hopped blast of tropical flavors slicing through the haze with roundhouse kicks of papaya, citrus peel, and stone fruit. Delivering a finishing blow of dank.

The packaging for Things Unsettled was designed by Tilt of Baton Rouge, and draws inspiration from old school arcade games. A 16-bit streetscape of New Orleans sets the scene for the Crying Eagle fighter and his opponent. Crying Eagle faces off against his opponent who takes a devastating blow from Crying Eagle’s hop blast.

“Collaborating on this design, and the branding material for this beer has been extremely fun. It began with a crowdsourcing campaign to help name the beer. Once the name was selected and the 16-bit theme was in place, we began tapping into our inner gamer, and speaking in cheesy one-liners.” said Krickett Racca, Marketing Manager at Crying Eagle Brewing Company.

Things Unsettled is scheduled to release in the taproom located at 1165 E. McNeese St. on Saturday, August 17 (supplies will be limited), and will be available in stores and restaurants starting Tuesday, August 20th.

About Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Opened in 2016 in Lake Charles, Crying Eagle Brewing has launched several popular craft beers, five of which—Don’t Blush, Ready to Mingle, Louisiana Lager, Pistol Bridge Porter, and Hop Blooded IPA—are available in select locations in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Alexandria, Ruston, Monroe, Houma, Thibodaux, as well as Beaumont Texas. Crying Eagle Brewing Company has set the standard for craft brewing in Southwest Louisiana, and its Lake Charles taproom offers limited-release beers, local events, a Bistro, and tours. For more info visit www.cryingeagle.com.