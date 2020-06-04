Crying Eagle Brewing Announces Conversion to Microbrewery

LAKE CHARLES, La.— Crying Eagle Brewing announces they have converted to a microbrewery.

This move will allow Crying Eagle to expand their beverage offerings in their taproom to include wine, spirits, and cocktails. Additionally, this move will also require they give up distribution of their brands in the state of Louisiana.

“Over the recent months, we have really put a lot of time and energy into deciding where our future is for this business and this industry” said Eric Avery President of Crying Eagle Brewing. “We just feel our brands and our future are best built from the inside out…our taprooms.”

In addition to wines, spirits and cocktails, Crying Eagle also offers a wide variety of unique beer infused beverages like beer cocktails, beer daiquiris, and will now be offering guest taps for collaborate brews with local homebrewers and other breweries throughout Louisiana.

“It’s always been our goal to have the world experience Crying Eagle Brewing” said Fran Avery, Vice-President of Crying Eagle Brewing. “Expanding our beverage offerings will cater to those who’ve always wanted to visit our establishment, but simply don’t like beer”

While their brands will no longer be distributed in Louisiana, they will still be available for purchase in their taproom.

About Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Opened in 2016 in Lake Charles, Crying Eagle Brewing has launched several popular craft beers, five of which—Don’t Blush, Louisiana Lager, Pistol Bridge Porter, Hop Blooded IPA, and Things Unsettled hazy IPA—are available exclusively at Crying Eagle’s Taproom. Crying Eagle takes its name from the word “Calcasieu,” which roughly translates to “crying eagle.” That was the name of the legendary local Atakapa Indian chief who charged into battle with a fearsome cry. Crying Eagle Brewing Company has set the standard for craft brewing in Southwest Louisiana, and its Lake Charles taproom offers limited-release beers, local events and tours. For more info and to find a retail location near you, visit www.cryingeagle.com.