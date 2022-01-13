Cruz Blanca Brewery Welcomes New Director of Sales

CHICAGO, Illinois – Cruz Blanca Brewery is thrilled to announce industry professional Josh Allard as the new Director of Sales for Cruz Blanca Brewery.

Cruz is building the first national Mexican-American inspired craft brand in the United States. Its line of refreshing lagers and tropical ales combines exciting new flavors with superior drinkability. Opening in 2016, Cruz Blanca is now distributed at Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, Binny’s, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Meijer.

“We’re building Cruz for the modern beer drinker and we need sales leadership that’s as bold and foresighted as our creative approach,” said Founder and CEO Manny Valdes. “With the addition of Josh, we found a strategic sales lead who’s accomplished at framing how craft brands go to market. Josh will help us scale the brand by bringing creative thinking and leadership to our wholesalers and retailers. We admire his brand building philosophy as it fits well with our strategy and core business values.”

Prior to joining Cruz, Allard served in a variety of positions across sales and marketing at Wirtz Beverage Group, Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits, Constellation Brands, and Drink Design Collective — a new-age beverage start up. Most recently, Josh served as VP of Sales for 689 Cellars.

Cruz Blanca is highly awarded for their line of refreshing cervezas and their nationally recognized barrel-aged program. Opening in 2016, Cruz Blanca is heavily featured in press publications from Porch Drinking, Craft Beer & Brewing, Hop Culture Magazine, to Chicago Tribune. In 2021, Cruz Blanca’s flagship Mexican-style lager, Mexico Calling grew +60% over 2020. Cruz is answering it’s growing consumer demand with plans to enter new markets and expand its brand outside of the Chicagoland area.

“Josh was integral in the success of transforming regional brands into national players,” says Marketing Director Kathleen Gray. “We’re confident that his energy and passion for the craft beer and beverage landscape will help solidify Cruz Blanca’s position as the leading craft Mexican-American brewery in the United States.”

Allard comes on board as Cruz Blanca releases a new year-round Vienna Lager, Vamos, and partners with Chicago-based Hogsalt Hospitality to manage and expand their brewpubs.

About Cruz Blanca

Cruz Blanca Brewery is a Mexico City-inspired brewery, reimagined in Chicago in 2016. As expressed by our crossroads logo, Cruz marks the intersection of Mexican spirit and American craft innovation. The portfolio showcases uniquely refreshing cervezas that extend beyond traditional Mexican beers – with a range of classic and tropical lagers, sunny IPA’s, barrel-aged and wild fermentation ales.

For More Information:

https://www.cruzblanca.com