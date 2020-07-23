Crosby Hops Introduces Brand Family: Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project

WOODBURN, Ore. – Crosby Hops, an integrated hop merchant and processor in the Pacific Northwesttoday announces its new overarching brand family that includes Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project. Rooted in five generations of hop farming that began with Albert and Mary Crosby in 1900, today the Salmon-Safe and GlobalG.A.P. certified grower is synonymous with quality hops tailored to craft brewers and the evolving needs of the industry. Expanding its reach further into the local craft community and with brewers across the country, it will open TopWire Hop Project, a one of a kind experiential beer garden on July 24, 2020.

Blake Crosby, CEO of the family of businesses said, “Having grown up on the farm and seeing our connection to craft brewers grow over the years, it’s exciting to launch this new chapter that ties our values and vision together cohesively. As we look to the future, now is the right time to rearticulate our purpose and celebrate each of our core areas of focus.” He continued, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to highlight what each business unit brings to the table whether it is growing, processing and sourcing hops, or hosting our brewing industry friends and consumers at TopWire. This is truly a story of how we are all interconnected. I am honored to lead a team that is relentlessly focused on delivering unique value while continuing to be changemakers in the evolving craft beer industry.”

Crosby® brand family facts:

Crosby Hops

Established in 2012 as an integrated hop processor and merchant offering more than 50 varieties sourced from around the world.

Parent company of newly established Crosby Hops Europe based in the Netherlands.

A Certified B Corporation®, it was recognized in 2019 as a Best for The World: Changemaker in recognition of its significant improvement to its overall impact on workers, communities, the environment, and family/corporate governance.

Deeply connected global supply chain and hop sourcing from like-minded independent growers and partners.

A newly launched website and customer portal offers the ability to place and track orders, manage contracts, view real-time spot hop availability, access account details and view and pay invoices.

Crosby Hop Farm

Fifth generation hop farm established in 1900 by Albert and Mary Crosby.

Salmon-Safe and GlobalG.A.P. certified grower.

Crosby Hop Farm is a key grower partner and pillar of Crosby Hops supply chain.

Six hundred acres of 11 distinctive estate grown varieties.

Consistent with its spirit of innovation, Crosby Hop Farm was the first hop farm in Oregon to commercially grow Amarillo®, Idaho 7®, Comet, El Dorado®, Belma™, and Zappa™.

An on-farm hop breeding program was established in 2017 to develop cultivars well suited to the climate of the Willamette Valley.

TopWire Hop Project

The open-air beer garden opens July 24.

To arrive at the beautiful outdoor bar, drive down Lupulin Lane (a half-mile entrance through lush 18-feet high hop rows). It is perfectly positioned in the Centennial hop yard, offering a glimpse of Mt. Hood.

TopWire is a pillar of the Crosby brand family, which works symbiotically with Crosby’s R&D and new variety development efforts.

The rotating tap list (10 taps) will feature specialty craft beer, cider and sparkling water brewed by Crosby Hops’ customers from across the country.

Beverages can be enjoyed on premise or to-go in 16 oz. cans.

A regular rotation of hard to find, experimental, and collaboration beers from around the country.

In addition to signage that will visually remind patrons to stay one hop row apart, respect the beer, hops and each other, management is implementing extra COVID-19 protocols. Details are available at: https://www.topwirehp.com

New video release

Using footage compiled at the fifth-generation farm, with interviews from craft brewers and hop growers (filmed before the pandemic), Crosby Hops unveils a new video story highlighting the Crosby connection: https://youtu.be/QVKT5LtnaSc

About Crosby Hops

As a Certified B Corporation®, Crosby Hops balances profit with purpose, rooted in our core values of quality, innovation, sustainability, and community. Through generations of hop industry experience and our robust merchant-processor platform, we’ve cultivated longstanding relationships with like-minded independent growers and hop breeders across the globe. This unique model complements our estate grown hop portfolio to provide discerning brewers access to a diverse selection of the finest hops on Earth. The Crosby brand family includes Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project.

crosbyhops.com