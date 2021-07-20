Crooked Hammock Releases Slate of New Summer Beers

Lewes, De – There are few things better than spending a summer day in a hammock with a cold beer in your hand. Beer lovers will be delighted to know that Crooked Hammock Brewery has a lineup of new fresh and fruity summer beers to get you into the Hammock State of Mind.

Four new beers are out this month at Crooked Hammock Brewery and all of them are inspired by summer fruit favorites.

Pass the Sauce: Peach Cobbler is a fruited sour doused with juicy peaches and a handful of spices for a tart treat reminiscent of the classic southern summer dessert, peach cobbler. This ode to a decadent dessert is available at both of Crooked Hammock Brewery’s Delaware locations.

Pass the Sauce: Key LimeCheesecake is also inspired by a favorite summer treat. This “dessert-in-a-glass” combines milk sugar, our secret blend of graham cracker crust spices, and a zing of tart key lime for a creamy and smooth, yet refreshing, fruited sour brew. Guests at Crooked Hammock Brewery’s location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., can purchase this dessert-inspired backyard sipper.

Recently released, Small World is brewed with over 100 lbs. of vanilla ice cream and ripe pineapple puree for a sweet, slightly tart summer-sipping-sensation. This sour is available for purchase now and will put a beery spin on a refreshing warm weather combination.

Coming out later this month, Shark Party is a deep red sour that celebrates the beloved predator of the sea. Bursting with flavor, this sour is aged on ripe raspberries and juicy blackberries creating a tart and bold beer dripping with complexity. Shark Party is available for presale (ends this Thursday at midnight) and will be released this Saturday, July 24th at all locations.

Those interested in learning more about the crafting of Crooked Hammock’s beers are invited to take a Crooked Brew Tour at the North Myrtle Beach, S.C., or Middletown, Del., locations. The brewery tours offer a laid-back expedition into the easy-drinking beers that are an integral part of creating a Hammock State of Mind. All tours feature a guided exploration of the brewery operations, and a tasting featuring several Crooked Hammock brews that delves into the stories behind each beer, as well as the process of creating them.

About Crooked Hammock Brewery

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors for its first location in Lewes, Delaware in October of 2015. After four short years, it extended its reach just north of the original location with a 4,000 square foot space opening in Middletown, Delaware in fall 2019. In March of 2021, Crooked Hammock opened a third location in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Crooked Hammock is a craft brewery, restaurant and backyard beer garden that creates an easy-going, approachable environment. The craft beer lineup boasts light and perfectly crushable beers to lie in a hammock with and pairs nicely with the classic backyard cookout inspired menus. Its mission is to provide a place for all ages, incomes, and interests to experience and enjoy the hammock state of mind. All locations include a backyard beer garden with activities for all ages, with hammocks, corn hole, ping pong, playgrounds, bocce, and more.

https://crookedhammockbrewery.com

