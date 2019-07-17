Crooked Hammock Brewery Names David Schell GM of 2nd Location

LEWES, Del. — The popular brewery and beer garden officially announced their second location coming to Middletown, Delaware in early May. With the opening date in the Fall of this year, Hammock has since been working towards building the right team for the location. The first step was hiring General Manager, David Schell, a local to the area of Middletown.

Schell started his career in hospitality over 16 years ago, working his way up the ladder of the popular chain TGI Fridays. His positions with the company ranged from busboy all the way up to Area Director, and eventually Training Facilitator.

“I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to join the Hammock team, and could not be more excited to share this company with the community,” says Schell.

He [Schell] will be the unit leader of the 7,000 square foot restaurant and will lead the hiring process for bartenders, servers, utility, kitchen and management staff. Speaking to the size of the restaurant, the team will be responsible for handling multiple family friendly backyard activity areas and group event spaces ranging from semi-private, cocktail style to private party areas.

“David is a great addition to our team,” says Rich Garrahan, Founding Partner of Crooked Hammock. “Dave’s experience and energy is exactly what we look for in our business leaders. He genuinely cares for his team and his guests. I’m certain he will be a great leader for Crooked Hammock, Middletown.”

Crooked Hammock Brewery will be located at 316 Auto Park Dr. in Middletown, Delaware. The group is currently hiring for all positions. Applications can be submitted at www.lavidacareers.com.

