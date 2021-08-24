Crescent Crown Distributing & Constellation Brands Donate $20,000 To Don’t Trash Glass Recycling Campaign

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PHOENIX, AZ – Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD) & Constellation Brands announced they are donating $20,000 to the Glass Recycling Foundation working in conjunction with the Arizona Recycling Coalition, to support the “Don’t Trash Glass Recycling Campaign”. CCD sells, on average, more than 192 million bottles of beer across Arizona each year. Most of that glass ends up in the landfill.

Through this initiative, CCD will work with large bottle purchasing hotels, bars and restaurants to encourage them to establish glass recycling at their locations. Participating accounts will receive recycling bins and pick up services from Glass King Recovery Recycling.

Why glass recycling isimportant:

·      Glass recycling keeps glass out of the landfills.

·      Glass recycling requires less energy to produce finished glass than starting with raw materials.

·      Glass is amongst the heaviest of materials in the waste stream for bars and restaurants.

·      Recycling glass will reduce overall waste and thus potentially save money.

·      Recycling glass is a safer way of handling glass waste versus commingled with other trash.

“We’re very excited to support the Glass Recycling Foundation through our partnership with Constellation Brands. Our goal is to sign up 100 of our largest bottle customers. Glass recycling is an important issue, our team is dedicated to sharing the information and supporting our customers as we work together for a cleaner future,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

About Crescent CrownDistributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centerslocated in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as wellas Mesa and Surprise, Arizona.

For More Information:
https://az.crescentcrown.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More