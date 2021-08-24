Crescent Crown Distributing & Constellation Brands Donate $20,000 To Don’t Trash Glass Recycling Campaign

PHOENIX, AZ – Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD) & Constellation Brands announced they are donating $20,000 to the Glass Recycling Foundation working in conjunction with the Arizona Recycling Coalition, to support the “Don’t Trash Glass Recycling Campaign”. CCD sells, on average, more than 192 million bottles of beer across Arizona each year. Most of that glass ends up in the landfill.

Through this initiative, CCD will work with large bottle purchasing hotels, bars and restaurants to encourage them to establish glass recycling at their locations. Participating accounts will receive recycling bins and pick up services from Glass King Recovery Recycling.

Why glass recycling isimportant:

· Glass recycling keeps glass out of the landfills.

· Glass recycling requires less energy to produce finished glass than starting with raw materials.

· Glass is amongst the heaviest of materials in the waste stream for bars and restaurants.

· Recycling glass will reduce overall waste and thus potentially save money.

· Recycling glass is a safer way of handling glass waste versus commingled with other trash.

“We’re very excited to support the Glass Recycling Foundation through our partnership with Constellation Brands. Our goal is to sign up 100 of our largest bottle customers. Glass recycling is an important issue, our team is dedicated to sharing the information and supporting our customers as we work together for a cleaner future,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

About Crescent CrownDistributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centerslocated in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as wellas Mesa and Surprise, Arizona.

