Creature Comforts Unveils First Variety Pack

ATHENS, Georgia – In pursuit of its mission to help people navigate the beautiful and complex world of beer, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. debuts its first-ever variety pack. The 12-pack, which includes four of Creature Comforts’ year-round beers spanning different styles, is set to hit shelves in early October.

The brewery curated a selection that reflects the diversity of its portfolio. Available for a limited time, this Creature Comforts variety pack includes:

Tropicália 6.6% ABV – Creature Comforts’ flagship IPA is balanced and juicy with a citrus hop aroma and a fruit-forward hop flavor.

Automatic 5.5% ABV – A bright and refreshing American Pale Ale with a balanced flavor and an aroma of berry, citrus, and pine.

Athena 4.5% ABV – The brewery’s take on the classic Berliner Weisse, this gently tart wheat beer has notes of citrus, cider, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Bibo 4.9% ABV – Pronounced “bee-bo,” this crisp, dry, well-balanced Pilsner features a distinct continental hop flavor and aroma.

“Our purpose at Creature Comforts is to foster human connection, and we see beer as a wonderful way to cultivate those opportunities,” said CEO Chris Herron. “Our first variety pack is a great introduction to our year-round beers that we hope will offer something for everyone to enjoy.”

Creature Comforts’ new 12-can variety pack is available starting October 1 in the brewery’s taproom and shortly following in its Georgia markets.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has aspired to foster human connection and help people navigate the beautiful, complex world of craft beer. The brewery has made an imprint in the craft beer community for its award-winning year-round and limited release beers, as well as for its commitment to local communities through its Get Comfortable programs. The company is a certified B Corporation and will open a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles in 2022.

