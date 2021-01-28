Creature Comforts to Release Double Koko Buni and Athena Paradiso in February

ATHENS, Ga. — Double Koko Buni returns to Creature Comforts’ taproom, this year in 500-mL bottles. The Imperial Milk Porter will be available from the brewery in early February.

Double Koko Buni is an 8.7% ABV Imperial Milk Porter made with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and lactose. Rich, velvety, and balanced, Double Koko Buni is a spin on Creature Comforts’ seasonal Milk Porter, Koko Buni, and a truly decadent experience.

The brewery sourced the coffee beans locally from 1000 Faces Coffee, and the cocoa nibs came from Ethereal Confections in Woodstock, IL & Condor Chocolates here in Athens. 500-mL bottles are now available for pre-purchase on Oznr and the taproom release is February 6.

Athena Paradiso with tart cherry, raspberry, and cranberry will also be back in Creature Comforts’ taproom and distribution footprint soon. The Fruited Berliner Weisse returns on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans in early February.

Athena Paradiso is a 4.5% ABV Fruited Berliner Weisse brewed with a house blend of lactobacillus and a variety of fruit juices and purees. This version of Athena Paradiso features cherry, raspberry, and cranberry.The fruit-filled additions strike the perfect balance of acidity and sweetness while complementing the gently tart German-style wheat base beer. These fruited Berliners seem to be the ideal beer to enjoy in paradise, hence the name Paradiso.  For more information on Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

