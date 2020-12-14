Creature Comforts Raises $513,121 For Get Comfortable 2020, Partners With Sierra Nevada In 2021

ATHENS — Creature Comforts Brewing Company’s flagship community giving fund, Get Comfortable, wrapped its 2020 season on December 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery gave an unprecedented mid-year disbursement of $110K to its agency partners in May. In total, the year-round program generated $513,121.22 in total value to spotlight and support its 12 nonprofit partners. Creature Comforts will partner with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. for the 2021 Get Comfortable season which launches on February 10 and runs through November 30, 2021.

“As we prepare to launch what I believe will be the most critical year of community development work we’ve seen in our lifetime—with the needs greater, and the resources fewer than ever before—now, especially, should philanthropists be concentrating resources to maximize their impact rather than going it alone,” said Matt Stevens, Vice President of Strategic Impact. “DIY altruism is incredibly admirable, but the strategic alignment of funding is how we will tackle our community’s greatest disparities together. That is why I am grateful there are so many like-minded businesses and citizens who, through Get Comfortable, are willing to channel their generosity where it matters most.”

Every year, Creature Comforts partners with a new brewery to create a collaborative beer as a Get Comfortable fundraiser. During the 2021 season, the brewery will collaborate with Sierra Nevada to brew a Hazy Double IPA celebrating the breweries’ shared appreciation for Citra hops. 100-percent of the profits from this release will go directly into the tax-deductible Get Comfortable Fund.

“It’s an honor to team up with Creature Comforts on Get Comfortable,” said Sierra Grossman, Vice President of Sierra Nevada. “Craft brewers know that you can accomplish more together, and we’ve long admired this meaningful project and its impact on the community. Get Comfortable brings together our biggest passions—great beer and doing good.”

With its core belief that good companies are good citizens, Creature Comforts created Get Comfortable in 2015 with the goal of making serving simple for its customers and fellow businesses. The program is designed to channel the generosity of many toward our community’s greatest needs. Through a rigorous vetting process and the direction of local leadership, the campaign selected 12 organizations to fund throughout 2020, and have recently identified the following agencies in Athens-Clarke and DeKalb counties to support in 2021: Acceptance Recovery Center, Advantage Behavioral Health, Athens Area Homeless Shelter, Bethel Haven, Bigger Vision, Family Promise, Mercy Health Center, Sparrow’s Nest, College AIM, Friends of Refugees, Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability, and Our House.

Get Comfortable 2021 will be a year-round campaign with a pronounced season of emphasis taking place February 10 through April 21, during which the brewery will donate 100-percent of its Wednesday taproom profits to the Get Comfortable Fund. In addition to 100-percent of the profits from the collaboration beer sales, Get Comfortable merchandise will go back into the fund, as will proceeds from any related events. The brewery also works alongside local businesses to generate additional profits for the fund.

Get Comfortable 2021 will kick off on February 10 in Athens and on February 21 in Atlanta. Get Comfortable merchandise, as well as the collaboration beer, will be available at the brewery for the kickoff. For more information on Get Comfortable and updates on the 2021 program, visit www.GetCurious.com. For more information about Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com and to learn more about Sierra Nevada, visit www.sierranevada.com.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

ABOUT SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.